A video of Nigerian actress Temi Otedola dancing on stage for her husband, Mr Eazi, caused a stir online

At Detty Rave 23, the renowned singer Mr Eazi made the audience merry by professing his admiration and affection for his wife on stage

A viral clip beautifully captured the enchanting moment when the beauty influencer gracefully danced with her husband

Nigerian actress Temi Otedola and her husband, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, best known as Mr Eazi, went viral after a video of them dancing on stage surfaced online.

The singer who graced the 2023 Detty Rave in Ghana was spotted on stage with his lovely wife as they entertained the huge crowd.

Enjoying the moment, Mr Eazi encouraged the audience to chant:

"Temi, we wanna party."

Joining Mr Eazi's performance, Temi matched his energy and even sang along. Their energetic performances brought the audience to their feet, creating a memorable, fun moment.

