Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, is now a father to the joy of his numerous fans

The Christian singer and his wife, Erica Katrina, recently welcomed their first child together about 9 months after their wedding

A number of netizens reacted to the news by congratulating the couple while others asked questions

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and his wife, Erica Katrina, have now welcomed their first child together.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Christian music star announced the news with his many followers with a lovely baby bump photo.

In the silhouette styled photo, Tim was seen kneeling before his heavily pregnant wife and giving her a kiss on her stomach.

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey and wife welcome first child. Photos: @timgodfreyworld

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer then accompanied the photo with a message where he gushed over his wife and their child.

He wrote:

“My Baby and my baby Thank you Jesus!!!”

See the heartwarming photo below:

Tim Godfrey announces he and wife have welcomed their first child. Photo: @timgodfreyworld

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as gospel singer Tim Godfrey and wife welcome first child

The good news of Tim Godfrey and his wife’s newborn made the rounds on social media and sparked a series of interesting reactions. Many netizens congratulated the couple while others asked them questions.

Read some of their comments below:

toluwa.lope:

"Father remember the womb that has not yet taken seed, protect all pregnant mothers and grant them safe delivery "

feyfae__:

"hmm who is thinking what i am thinking congrats to them"

small_winch:

"Christians are not supposed to have sec"

efizzy_chi:

"Some yeye people are busy calculating their wedding date on d comment section , if dem don marry for years no child na una go talk pass i don’t get how it’s ur business their wedding date ,if e easy make u carry belle make man marry u."

denis_laphlam:

"Congratulations, this testimony shall reach all couples looking for the fruits of the womb."

joycee_susan:

"Una wan ignore the truth "

100_trillionblessings:

"Only you have big baby and small baby. You must be a baby boy in the Lord"

mzjessyfab:

"But Una just marry wey never tey, .."

arewa_ayobami:

"When Dem marry when Dem born if you don't get it get out of here "

viveeana:

"Hmmmm so they had se*x before marriage."

