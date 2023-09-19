Nollywood actor and BBNaija star Tobi Bakre is now a father for the second time

Taking to social media, Tobi happily announced the news of his wife giving birth to their second child, a baby girl

The movie star shared a photo of his newborn as well as a video of him dancing in the maternity ward

Popular Nigerian actor and BBNaija star Tobi Bakre and his wife have welcomed their second baby.

The much-loved movie star took to his official Instagram page to excitedly share the good news with fans.

Fans celebrate as Tobi Bakre and his wife welcome their second child. Photos: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi was seen with a very big smile on his face as he posted a photo of himself with his son and newborn daughter.

The award-winning actor also posted a video of himself happily dancing in his wife’s maternity ward.

Tobi expressed his happiness at now being a girl dad. He revealed his daughter’s name as he gushed over her.

He wrote in part:

“Kamila A. Bakre. Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling! Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing.”

See his post below:

Congratulations pour in for Tobi Bakre as he welcomes 2nd child

The news of Tobi Bakre's new baby was met with joy and celebration on social media. A number of netizens congratulated the celebrity couple.

Read some of their comments below:

Yhemo_lee:

“Oremi you do this one oh ❤️.”

bimboademoye:

“Congratulationsssssss daddy damz!!! Another one !!!!. @anu.bakre congratulations queen. .”

hildabaci:

“Congratulations .”

funkejenifaakindele:

“Oluwaseun. Congrats. ❤️❤️”

iamnino_b:

“Congrats bro May God bless the addition .”

Ufuomamcdermott:

“Congratulations bruv .”

chefdeee:

“Congratulations Gee ❤️.”

Diane.russet:

“Awww Congratulations .”

folagade_banks:

“oh my goodness!! Congratulations Daddy Malik❤️❤️ Obalola funra rae❤️❤️❤️.”

Tomike_a:

“Thank you Lord!!! Congratulations Daddy Kamila.”

iamitom:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations brother.”

neem_neems:

“Yayyyyy congratulations! @anu.bakre you are so strong! ❤️ I am so happy for you guys.”

How Tobi Bakre met his lovely wife

Big Brother Naija superstar Tobi Bakre spoke about his personal life, marriage, and how he met his lovely wife.

In one of the episodes of the 'Tea with Tay' podcast, the actor revealed that he met his wife at an entertainment event where they happened to arrive and leave at the same time.

After seeing her twice at the event, he got the nerve to talk to her, and she agreed to see him again.

Source: Legit.ng