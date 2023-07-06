One month ago, social media went abuzz with news that Portable welcomed a son with actress Ashabi Simple

The boy is a month old today, July 6, and the actress shared adorable photos of her son

Ashabi Simple dressed her son up in a cute outfit and surrounded him with packs of diapers

Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabio Simple has taken to social media to celebrate her son with Portable as he turns a month old.

The new mum shared photos of her son looking cute in his little outfit on a bed surrounded by diapers.

Netizens celebrate with Ashabi Simple as son turns 1 month old Photo credit: @ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

The actress thanked God for coming through and protecting her and her son. She stated:

"See who is one month old today Thank you lord for being the most high always , thanks for your protection over us , thanks for your love towards us , thanks for not letting us down."

Ashabi Simple then gushed over her son and prayed for him, reiterating how much he is loved.

"Your names only worth all caption aridunnu mi , May God keep protecting you , make you grow in Gods wisdom knowledge and understanding and good health (Amin) May we not weep over you , May you not have cause to cry over you. I & your dad love you may you live to love us in return darling ❤️Thanks for being you always oko mi @portablebaeby "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ashabi Simple's post

The actress' post got people expressing different opinions about her son's photo shoot.

Read some comments below:

adebola301:

"Na diaper dem use surround omo superstar "

queen_dacosta1:

"Happy 0ne month cute baby ."

te_mi1012:

"Happy one month to you Omo zazzu zeh. But your daddy Na baboon, he lives in the zoo and your mummy live in the zazoo village "

that_ifeoluwa:

"This boy is so handsome."

melanin_barrbie:

"My baby should just collect ambassadorship from @kisskids_nigeria ooFitilamihan "

stylebyturah:

"Wow time flies your joy shall be permanent ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

tanbu_amoneyofficial:

"But why pampers "

cityedgetv:

"So quick. Our baby is growing fast. We love you baby❤️"

olayimika_2:

"God's blessings will never depart from from you Insha Allah."

jokeblaq:

"Keep growing in wisdom son ❤️"

mide558:

"Keep growing God will keep watching over you ❤️"

