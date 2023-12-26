Popular Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola and his family joined people all over the world to celebrate Christmas

The socialite posted a series of photos of himself with his family rocking matching Christmas pyjamas

The photos caused a huge buzz on social media, with netizens pointing out that he’s a Muslim celebrating Christmas

Popular Nigerian comedian Abdulgafar Ahmed Oluwatoyin, aka Cute Abiola, recently celebrated Christmas to the surprise of many.

On December 25, 2023, the skit maker shared a series of photos of himself and his family marking the Christian holiday.

In Nigeria, where it has become a norm for people to wear matching pajamas with their loved ones on Christmas, Cute Abiola and his family were not left out as they joined the trend.

In the photos posted on the comedian’s official Instagram page, he, his wife and their son were spotted wearing matching pajamas as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Cute Abiola also shared a video where he addressed people who were fond of wearing matching pajamas on Christmas to oppress others. According to him, his time has also come.

See Cute Abiola and his family’s cute Christmas photos below:

Mixed reactions trail Cute Abiola’s Christmas pajamas photos

Shortly after Cute Abiola posted his family’s Christmas photos online, it sparked an online debate among netizens. A number of them praised him for celebrating the Christian holiday despite being a Muslim, while others noted that Yoruba Muslims are tolerant. A few others however were not pleased that he marked the holiday.

Read some of their comments below:

Lola Okurin called Cute Abiola the Mo Salah of Ibadan:

Innocent asked if Muslims celebrate Christmas:

Skillz said Yoruba Muslims are the best in Nigeria:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

youngythugyy:

“Shame on you Biola I dont even expect it from you as a Muslim you called yourself just because you want to satisfy your fans abii dey play.”

natogmahsana42:

“Please are you a Muslim or a Christian?”

abdul_22164:

“You better start going to church.. You and your family chose to satisfy the Nigerian because you blessed Fear Allah and your last breath. According to the Bible, Christmas is not supported by the Bible, and the Christmas tree is forbidden by the Bible. As a result, Christians do not obey or follow the rules set forth in the Bible concerning Christmas.”

ridwandaud2:

“These are the people that make them see those doing the right things as extremist. What's the purpose of this? must you@ cute abiola.”

Motasha:

“Next year I will oppress in God we trust ❤️ world best junior so cute doh.”

blair_syn29:

“I too like Yoruba people for that thing any religion at all dem go welcome you. Dem no Dey discriminate. Muslim fit marry Christian nobody go force anybody to convert The kids got go church and mosque together. No wahala at all.”

preciouscoutures:

“We don’t discriminate ! Grew up in a Muslim home and we celebrate literally all the festive periods that comes by please .”

worldmulticoncept:

“Yorubas are built differently,we are firstly an Omoluabi who loves life,anything else is secondary.”

