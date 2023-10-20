Stan Nze and his beautiful wife, Blessing Obasi, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy

The Nollywood lovebirds shared the good news on social media with a video of them leaving the hospital with their bundle of joy

Popular celebrities have flooded their comment section to send congratulatory messages to the couple

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood couple Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, as they took to social media to announce the birth of their baby boy Jayden on Friday, October 20.

Stan Nze took to his Instagram account to share lovely pictures and a video of him and his family leaving the hospital.

Stan Nze & wife Blessing Obasi welcome first child. Credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

See his post below;

Blessing Obasi, in a lengthy post on her page, also expressed her sincere gratitude to her maker.

An extract from her post read:

"This is coming from a heart bursting with total gratitude to God. What a journey it has been! Words will never adequately express, but I am the one that God has shown mercy. Believe me when I say that God can be trusted!!"

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi welcome baby boy

See some of the messages Legit.ng captured below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"Congratulationsssss."

omonioboli:

"So glad Jayden is home ❤️❤️❤️ praise God! congratulations o las las Blessing is mama boy like me o! Welcomt."

ritadominic:

"Awww congrats to you both."

mo_bimpe:

"Awwww our baby boy is here ! big congratulations my people."

destinyetikoofficial:

"A big congratulations bro."

officialosas:

"Congratulations my people!!! God is soooooo good!!"

kunleremiofficial:

"yayyyyy may God bless his arrival and❤."

lajuiren:

"Thank you Jesus! Welcome Jayden. You will prosper in all you do."

tracyxtreasure:

"Wow look who joined our October tribe."

headiesneckies:

"Wow! Congratulations to you both! To God be the glory."

Stan Nze and wife throw baby gender reveal party

Legit.ng previously reported that Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi shared videos from their baby's gender reveal party.

A clip from the event showed Stan bursting a balloon placed on his wife's head, as the blue ribbon filled the air; this means the couple are expecting a baby boy.

Stan and his wife also shared how they have been believing in God for their baby.

Source: Legit.ng