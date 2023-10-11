15 hottest weather women to ever grace your TV screen

There are numerous beautiful women on TV, especially those covering the weather. These talented ladies have played a huge role in advancing the media industry. From their flawless fashion sense to their experience in meteorology, these female weather reporters are more than just pretty faces. Discover some of the hottest weather women today.

Hottest weather women. Photo: @patricia_j, @janicevillagran, @susyalmeida1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Many female weather reporters often provide accurate weather reports. They also keep viewers entertained with their charming personalities. Discover some of the hottest weather women today whom many people consider attractive.

Hottest weather women

Here are some of the hottest weather women that can keep you glued to your TV screen all day long. They are loved because of their skills, charisma, and attractiveness. However, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Yanet Garcia

Yanet Garcia attends GQ Mexico Men of the Year Awards 2018 at Centro Cultural Roberto Cantoral on 31 October 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Full name : Yanet Cristal García San Miguel

: Yanet Cristal García San Miguel Date of birth : 14 November 1990

: 14 November 1990 Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Yanet Garcia, also known as "The Mexican Weather Girl," is a Mexican model, actress, influencer, adult content creator and meteorologist. She started working as a weather presenter at Las Noticias of Televisa Monterrey in 2014. In 2015, she became in charge of the weather section of the station Gente Regia.

Evelyn Taft

Blonde Evelyn Taft posing for a picture, standing and sitting. Photo: @evelyn_taft on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Evelyn Taft

: Evelyn Taft Date of birth : 24 August 1984

: 24 August 1984 Place of birth: Santa Clara, California, United States

Evelyn Taft is a popular journalist whose expertise is in meteorology. Evelyn is currently a meteorologist at KCAL News and CBS. She is also a member of the National Weather Association and has been granted the National Weather Association (NWA) Seal of Approval.

Patricia Jaggernauth

Patricia Jaggernauth attends PANDORA Jewellery At World MasterCard Fashion Week In Toronto at David Pecaut Square on 23 October 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Full name : Patricia Jaggernauth

: Patricia Jaggernauth Date of birth : 1 August 1982

: 1 August 1982 Place of birth: Canada

Patricia Jaggernauth is a television and web show host from Canada. She is a weather specialist and remote reporter for CP24, Toronto's Breaking News. She launched her fashion line called PJ GLAMGIRL and became the national spokesperson for Arrive Alive Drive Sober.

Susana Almeida

Full name : Susana Almeida

: Susana Almeida Date of birth : 22 November 1988

: 22 November 1988 Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Susana Almeida is a TV host, presenter, and news anchor best known for her work as a meteorologist on the Televisa Guadalajara television network. The Daily Star awarded her the Best Looking Weather Girl award.

Sheena Parveen

Sheena Parveen in a red and green outfit. Photo: @sheenaparveen on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Sheena Parveen

: Sheena Parveen Date of birth : 23 September 1987

: 23 September 1987 Place of birth: India

Sheena Parveen is an Indian-American journalist, meteorologist, and news anchor best recognised for her work at NBC 10, which she joined in December 2011. Before NBC 10, she worked at the WTVT network and Tallahassee News.

Lluvia Carrillo

Lluvia Carrillo posing for a photo with and without makeup. Photo: @lluvia_carrillor on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Lluvia Quetzalli Carrillo Rivera

: Lluvia Quetzalli Carrillo Rivera Date of birth : 12 April 1994

: 12 April 1994 Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico

Lluvia Carrillo is a television host, model, and social media influencer. She became popular for sharing modelling shoots. Carrillo began her career in journalism as a host for Televisa Deportes (Sports Television). She currently works as a weather reporter for Televisa Monterrey in Mexico.

Maria Quiban

Maria Quiban attends Global Genes' 7th Annual RARE Patient Advocacy Summit And RARE Champions Of Hope Celebration at Hotel Irvine on 4 October 2018 in Irvine, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Maria T. Aviso

: Maria T. Aviso Date of birth : 28 October 1968

: 28 October 1968 Place of birth: Cebu City, Philippines, Maria

Maria Quiban is a weather anchor for KTTV based in Los Angeles, California. Previously, she was the evening meteorologist for NBC Hawaii News 8 in Honolulu, HI and weather anchor for the Orange County Newschannel. She is also an actress known for her roles in Blood Work (2002), Step Brothers (2008) and First Daughter (2004).

Janice Villagran

Janice Villagran in a pink and orange dress. Photo: @janicevillagran on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Janice Villagran

: Janice Villagran Date of birth : 21 May 1967

: 21 May 1967 Place of birth: Oxnard, California, United States of America

Janice Villagran is a professional Mexican-American journalist and weather presenter. She is a reporter and on-air host at Estrella TV network and I Testigo TV. She is also part of the entertainment show En Vivo USA. Besides her journalism career, she also works as a surgical technologist.

Jasmina Marazita

Full name : Jasmina Marazita

: Jasmina Marazita Date of birth : 3 February 1991

: 3 February 1991 Place of birth: Ecuador

Jasmina is widely known for her work in the Florida-based television station Telemundo 51. She is also famous for hosting the SBS radio show 106.3 Hola Que Tal. Jasmina broadcasts weather, traffic, and entertainment news. She is also popular on Instagram.

Ximena Cordoba

Ximena Córdoba smiles during the 'La Ley de Adame' show presentation on 14 October 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy

Full name : Ximena Córdoba Lodoño

: Ximena Córdoba Lodoño Date of birth : 4 November 1979

: 4 November 1979 Place of birth: Medellin, Colombia

Ximena Córdoba is a Colombian model, actress and presenter. She hosts TNT Movie Club on TNT and Despierta America on Univision. She began her career after participating in the reality TV program Protagonistas de Novela on RCN. She is also known for her roles in Hubie Halloween (2020), Wild Lands (2017) and Mi fortuna es amarte (2021).

Bri Winkler

Television meteorologist Bri Winkler arrives at the premiere of Momentum Pictures' "The Late Bloomer" at iPic Theaters on 3 October 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Full name : Bri Winkler

: Bri Winkler Date of birth : 25 October 1988

: 25 October 1988 Place of birth: Southeastern Massachusetts, United States

Bri Winkler is currently a morning meteorologist for ABC7 Eyewitness News. She has been featured in Local radio shows ABC7 and Good Morning America. She is an environmental scientist and communicator specialising in climate, weather, and energy.

Sol Pérez

Sol Perez posing for a picture. Photo: @lasobrideperez on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Sol Pérez

: Sol Pérez Date of birth : 16 July 1993

: 16 July 1993 Place of birth: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sol Pérez is an Argentinean broadcaster who became the weather presenter for TyC Sports. She is also an actress known for her work in Bañeros 5: Lentos y cargosos (2018), 100 argentinos dicen (2004) and Pasapalabra (2016). She is a former fighter and conductor.

Naile Lopez

Full name : Naile Lopez

: Naile Lopez Date of birth : 25 February 1990

: 25 February 1990 Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Naile Lopez is a Mexican actress, model, and weather presenter. She works for Las Nautica Televisa Monterrey. She has also appeared in various television shows such as La doble vida de Estela Carrillo (2017), Archivo Muerto (2023) and Mujeres asesinas (2022).

Anabel Angus

Anabel Angus poses for a photo carrying a red handbag (L). The weather girl sitting on a couch (R). Photo: @anabelangus (modified by author)

Full name : Anabel Angus Arza

: Anabel Angus Arza Date of birth : 14 March 1990

: 14 March 1990 Place of birth: Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Anabel Angus is a model, social media influencer, actress and television host who hosted Calle 7 in Bolivia in 2016 and became a presenter the following year. Her first television appearance was on the channel Unitel in 2000. She was a dancer and presenter on Unitoons from 2002 to 2005. Moreover, she co-hosted Chicostation from 2005 to 2011.

Jackie Guerrido

Jackie Guerrido attends the 19th Annual National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on 26 February 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name : Jackie Guerrido

: Jackie Guerrido Date of birth: 24 September 1970

24 September 1970 Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jackie Guerrido is a Puerto Rican television weather forecaster and journalist for Primer Impacto on Univision. She is also a TV host of Despierta America en Domingo. She is an actress recognised for her work in AWOL-72 (2015), Primer impacto (1994) and Escándalo TV de noche (2002).

The above female weather reporters have won the hearts of audiences worldwide with stunning looks, engaging personalities, and accurate forecasts. They are not only great at their job but also great role models for young women looking to break into the industry.

