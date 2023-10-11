15 hottest weather women to ever grace your TV screen
There are numerous beautiful women on TV, especially those covering the weather. These talented ladies have played a huge role in advancing the media industry. From their flawless fashion sense to their experience in meteorology, these female weather reporters are more than just pretty faces. Discover some of the hottest weather women today.
Hottest weather women
Here are some of the hottest weather women that can keep you glued to your TV screen all day long. They are loved because of their skills, charisma, and attractiveness. However, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.
Yanet Garcia
- Full name: Yanet Cristal García San Miguel
- Date of birth: 14 November 1990
- Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
Yanet Garcia, also known as "The Mexican Weather Girl," is a Mexican model, actress, influencer, adult content creator and meteorologist. She started working as a weather presenter at Las Noticias of Televisa Monterrey in 2014. In 2015, she became in charge of the weather section of the station Gente Regia.
Evelyn Taft
- Full name: Evelyn Taft
- Date of birth: 24 August 1984
- Place of birth: Santa Clara, California, United States
Evelyn Taft is a popular journalist whose expertise is in meteorology. Evelyn is currently a meteorologist at KCAL News and CBS. She is also a member of the National Weather Association and has been granted the National Weather Association (NWA) Seal of Approval.
Patricia Jaggernauth
- Full name: Patricia Jaggernauth
- Date of birth: 1 August 1982
- Place of birth: Canada
Patricia Jaggernauth is a television and web show host from Canada. She is a weather specialist and remote reporter for CP24, Toronto's Breaking News. She launched her fashion line called PJ GLAMGIRL and became the national spokesperson for Arrive Alive Drive Sober.
Susana Almeida
- Full name: Susana Almeida
- Date of birth: 22 November 1988
- Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico
Susana Almeida is a TV host, presenter, and news anchor best known for her work as a meteorologist on the Televisa Guadalajara television network. The Daily Star awarded her the Best Looking Weather Girl award.
Sheena Parveen
- Full name: Sheena Parveen
- Date of birth: 23 September 1987
- Place of birth: India
Sheena Parveen is an Indian-American journalist, meteorologist, and news anchor best recognised for her work at NBC 10, which she joined in December 2011. Before NBC 10, she worked at the WTVT network and Tallahassee News.
Lluvia Carrillo
- Full name: Lluvia Quetzalli Carrillo Rivera
- Date of birth: 12 April 1994
- Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico
Lluvia Carrillo is a television host, model, and social media influencer. She became popular for sharing modelling shoots. Carrillo began her career in journalism as a host for Televisa Deportes (Sports Television). She currently works as a weather reporter for Televisa Monterrey in Mexico.
Maria Quiban
- Full name: Maria T. Aviso
- Date of birth: 28 October 1968
- Place of birth: Cebu City, Philippines, Maria
Maria Quiban is a weather anchor for KTTV based in Los Angeles, California. Previously, she was the evening meteorologist for NBC Hawaii News 8 in Honolulu, HI and weather anchor for the Orange County Newschannel. She is also an actress known for her roles in Blood Work (2002), Step Brothers (2008) and First Daughter (2004).
Janice Villagran
- Full name: Janice Villagran
- Date of birth: 21 May 1967
- Place of birth: Oxnard, California, United States of America
Janice Villagran is a professional Mexican-American journalist and weather presenter. She is a reporter and on-air host at Estrella TV network and I Testigo TV. She is also part of the entertainment show En Vivo USA. Besides her journalism career, she also works as a surgical technologist.
Jasmina Marazita
- Full name: Jasmina Marazita
- Date of birth: 3 February 1991
- Place of birth: Ecuador
Jasmina is widely known for her work in the Florida-based television station Telemundo 51. She is also famous for hosting the SBS radio show 106.3 Hola Que Tal. Jasmina broadcasts weather, traffic, and entertainment news. She is also popular on Instagram.
Ximena Cordoba
- Full name: Ximena Córdoba Lodoño
- Date of birth: 4 November 1979
- Place of birth: Medellin, Colombia
Ximena Córdoba is a Colombian model, actress and presenter. She hosts TNT Movie Club on TNT and Despierta America on Univision. She began her career after participating in the reality TV program Protagonistas de Novela on RCN. She is also known for her roles in Hubie Halloween (2020), Wild Lands (2017) and Mi fortuna es amarte (2021).
Bri Winkler
- Full name: Bri Winkler
- Date of birth: 25 October 1988
- Place of birth: Southeastern Massachusetts, United States
Bri Winkler is currently a morning meteorologist for ABC7 Eyewitness News. She has been featured in Local radio shows ABC7 and Good Morning America. She is an environmental scientist and communicator specialising in climate, weather, and energy.
Sol Pérez
- Full name: Sol Pérez
- Date of birth: 16 July 1993
- Place of birth: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Sol Pérez is an Argentinean broadcaster who became the weather presenter for TyC Sports. She is also an actress known for her work in Bañeros 5: Lentos y cargosos (2018), 100 argentinos dicen (2004) and Pasapalabra (2016). She is a former fighter and conductor.
Naile Lopez
- Full name: Naile Lopez
- Date of birth: 25 February 1990
- Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Naile Lopez is a Mexican actress, model, and weather presenter. She works for Las Nautica Televisa Monterrey. She has also appeared in various television shows such as La doble vida de Estela Carrillo (2017), Archivo Muerto (2023) and Mujeres asesinas (2022).
Anabel Angus
- Full name: Anabel Angus Arza
- Date of birth: 14 March 1990
- Place of birth: Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
Anabel Angus is a model, social media influencer, actress and television host who hosted Calle 7 in Bolivia in 2016 and became a presenter the following year. Her first television appearance was on the channel Unitel in 2000. She was a dancer and presenter on Unitoons from 2002 to 2005. Moreover, she co-hosted Chicostation from 2005 to 2011.
Jackie Guerrido
- Full name: Jackie Guerrido
- Date of birth: 24 September 1970
- Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Jackie Guerrido is a Puerto Rican television weather forecaster and journalist for Primer Impacto on Univision. She is also a TV host of Despierta America en Domingo. She is an actress recognised for her work in AWOL-72 (2015), Primer impacto (1994) and Escándalo TV de noche (2002).
The above female weather reporters have won the hearts of audiences worldwide with stunning looks, engaging personalities, and accurate forecasts. They are not only great at their job but also great role models for young women looking to break into the industry.
Source: Legit.ng