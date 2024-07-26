Some Nigerians are gearing up for a nationwide protest in August over the economic hardship allegedly caused by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policies

SDP's Barrister Adewole Adebayo acknowledged that the right to peaceful assembly is constitutionally guaranteed

However, Barr. Adebayo asserted that it is not every right that citizens have that they can exercise

FCT, Abuja - Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, has said Nigeria’s problems are beyond protests.

Legit.ng reports that as in Kenya, organisers of the proposed Nigerian protests have been largely faceless, calling for the 'End Bad Governance' protests using online platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

'Protest won't solve Nigeria's problem' - Adebayo

In the West African country, the main complaint concerns the soaring cost of living, which many Nigerians blame on government economic policies.

President Bola Tinubu scrapped the fuel subsidy in 2023 causing food and commodity prices to increase.

Speaking in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune published on Friday, July 26, Adebayo said the actual problem is that "the direction that the political class is taking Nigerians to is wrong".

The SDP chieftain stated that if citizens don’t change that direction, they will be protesting without tangible results.

He said:

“Freedom of expression and association is there. However, it is not every right you have that you can exercise. My perspective is that you can protest but the quagmire that we have, goes beyond protesting.

"The quagmire we find ourselves in Nigeria is that the direction that the political class is taking Nigerians to is wrong and if we don’t change that direction, we will be taking turns to protest.”

Protest ‘not billed to end in peace’ - Bwala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, said a nationwide protest is not necessary at this point.

Bwala stated this after meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso presidential villa in Abuja.

