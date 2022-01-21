Soni Nicole Bringas’ biography: age, height, family, net worth

Soni Nicole Bringas is an actress and dancer best known as Ramona from Fuller House. The show was a Netflix family comedy sequel to the popular 90s sitcom Full House, starring Candace Bure, Bob Saget, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos.

Soni Nicole Bringas recently graduated from high school and joined college. She has a bubbly persona and is one of the young actresses to look out for in the future. Who is she away from the cameras? Read on to discover more about her age, height, family, and net worth.

Profile summary

Name: Soni Nicole Bringas

Soni Nicole Bringas Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2nd February 2002

2nd February 2002 Age: 19 years (as of January 2022)

19 years (as of January 2022) Place of birth: Portland, Multnomah County, Oregon, United States of America

Portland, Multnomah County, Oregon, United States of America Current residence: New York, United States of America

New York, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'

5' Height in centimetres: 153

153 Weight in pounds: 99

99 Weight in kilogrammes: 45

45 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Profession: Actress, dancer, and assistant production manager

Actress, dancer, and assistant production manager Instagram: @soni_nicole

@soni_nicole Twitter: @Soni_NicoleB

@Soni_NicoleB TikTok: @soni.nicole

Soni Nicole Bringas' biography

The actress and dancer was born in Portland, Multnomah County, Oregon, United States of America. She is now based in New York, where she is pursuing higher studies.

Soni Nicole Bringas' parents noticed her love for dance when she was a little girl. They enrolled her on dance classes when she was five years old. She has honed her dancing skills over the years and is now an excellent dancer.

How old is Ramona on Fuller House in real life?

How old is Soni Bringas? She is 19 years as of January 2022. She was born on 2nd February 2002, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What nationality is Ramona from Fuller House?

The dancer's nationality is American. She has lived in America most of her life. However, Soni Nicole Bringas' family resided in Costa Rica for about one year when she was eight.

Ethnicity

Ramona from Fuller House is of mixed Hispanic descent. Her ethnicity is a blend of Uruguayan, Spanish, and Basque.

Her mother was born in Barcelona, Spain, while her dad was born in Montevideo, Uruguay. The actress and dancer is fluent in English, Spanish, and Catalan.

Educational background

The dancer went to an undisclosed high school in America and graduated in June 2020. She thanked her teachers for supporting her in achieving this milestone.

In October 2020, she announced she was joining New York University for higher education. She is currently a student of this institution to date.

Career

Bringas has worked with renowned choreographers such as Nick Demoura, Nappytabs, Wildabeast, Tricia Miranda, and Matt Steffanina.

She can effortlessly dance to salsa, ballet, tap, jazz, freestyle, and hip hop music. She has danced alongside many famous artists, including Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber, Pitbull, Missy Elliott, Kimbra, and Sharaya.

On 5th June 2012, she started her YouTube channel, where she uploaded some of her dance videos. The channel is rather dormant at the moment. She is more active on TikTok, where she has over 1.2 million followers.

Soni Nicole Bringas' movies and TV shows

The actress has six acting credits, as listed below.

Jane the Virgin (2014) as a hip-hop dancer

(2014) as a hip-hop dancer Beautiful & Twisted (2015) as Young May

(2015) as Young May Instant Mom (2015) as Max Weaver

(2015) as Max Weaver Fuller House (2016- 2020) as Ramona Gibbler

(2016- 2020) as Ramona Gibbler Minutiae (2020) as Libby

(2020) as Libby Path to Midnight (2022) as Jessica Reynolds (rumoured)

Besides acting, she also worked as an assistant production manager on the short 2019 film called An Act of Kindness. She has soundtrack credits too. She performed Say Yes to the Dress and Our Very First Show, Again on Fuller House.

Brand endorsements

The actress has previously been featured in commercials for various brands. These include American Brand, Swagger Wagon Toyota, and Jordache alongside model Heidi Klum.

She has also endorsed brands on social media, where she has a significant following. Some of them are Sherri Hill, Jamba Juice, MUGLER, Roksanda, Stello, Steve Madden, and Jimmy Choo.

Soni Nicole Bringas' net worth

There is no official communication about the actress' income or net worth. However, unverified sources estimate her net worth to be between 550k and 800k.

Who is Soni Nicole Bringas dating?

The dancer appears to be single as of 2022. Previously, Soni Nicole Bringas and Michael Campion were in a relationship. Campion was her co-star on Fuller House, where he portrayed the character of Jackson Fuller.

How tall is Soni Nicole Bringas?

Soni Nicole Bringas' height is 5' or 153 centimetres, and she weighs about 99 pounds or 45 kilogrammes. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Soni Nicole Bringas is a hardworking dancer and actress best known for portraying the character of Ramona Gibbler on Fuller House. She is a college student, and fans cannot wait to see her acting in new movies and television shows in the future.

