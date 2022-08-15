Bianca Peters’ biography: age, ethnicity, partner, salary

Who is Bianca Peters? She is a prominent journalist from the United States of America. She currently works as a news anchor for FOX5, where she co-hosts the Good Day New York. She was previously the co-host of Good Day Wakeup on weekdays. She began working at FOX 5 in September 2019.

Bianca Peters is a popular journalist. She has worked for various television stations, including FOX5, JUCE TV and NBC5. In 2010, she won the Miss Malibu Pageant competition. She also competed in Miss California 2010, where she became among the top 10 finalists.

Profile summary

Real name Bianca Castillo Peters Famous as Fox News journalist Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American-Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey-brown Father Anthony M. Peters Mother Patrica Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education California State University Profession Journalist Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @bianca.peters Twitter @BIANCApeters8

Bianca Peters' biography

The renowned journalist was born Bianca Castillo Peters in Miami, Florida, United States of America. Bianca Peters' parents are Anthony M. Peters and Patrica. Her father is a former judge, while her mother is an interior designer.

She was raised alongside two siblings, a brother named Anthony Ezra and a sister named Moria. She is an American-Mexican national of Latina ancestry.

After completing high school, she enrolled at California State University, Long Beach, CA, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. While there, she produced and hosted a college football show.

How old is Bianca Peters?

She is 31 years old as of 2022. When is Bianca Peters' birthday? She was born on 1 April 1991. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

She is a professional journalist currently the co-host of the morning show for FOX5 Good Day New York on weekdays from 7 AM - 10 AM. She was previously the co-host of Good Day Wakeup on weekdays from 4:30 AM - 7 AM. She started working at FOX 5 in September 2019.

Her television career commenced while she was in college, where she served as a sports anchor and reporter for College Beat Productions in Long Beach, California. After graduating, she landed her first job at ESPN as a host for X-Games Games in Los Angeles, California.

Later, Bianca co- hosted JUCE TV, a nationally syndicated talk show where she analyzed topics including social, political, and spiritual issues.

Before that, she worked at WFOR-TV in Miami, Florida, where she served as a traffic anchor and sports reporter from 2016 to 2019. She was also a news anchor and reporter for KOBI-TV in Medford, Oregon. Additionally, she worked as a morning show anchor and reporter at NBC5, KOTI, and FOX 26 in southern Oregon.

What is Bianca Peters' net worth?

Her alleged net worth is between $1 million - $5 million. According to Career Bliss, Bianca Peters' salary is estimated to be $75,000. However, this information is not verifiable. Her primary source of income is her journalism career.

Is Bianca Peters married?

Who is Bianca Peters' husband? The American-based journalist does not have a husband at the moment. In 2019, she was reportedly dating Danny Amendola, a popular American football player for Miami Dolphins. This was after the two were spotted having fun at Miami Beach. None of them ever denied or confirmed the allegations.

She was also previously rumoured to be in a relationship with a professional football player from the Minnesota Vikings. The two met in junior college. However, Bianca decided to end the relationship because she wanted to discover herself.

What is Bianca Peters’ height?

The American-based news anchor is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Bianca Peters' measurements are 34-25-34 inches (86-64-86 centimetres).

Bianca Peters is a prominent journalist currently co-hosting Good Day Wakeup on FOX5. She has also worked for numerous television stations such as ESPN, JUCE TV and WFOR-TV.

Source: Legit.ng