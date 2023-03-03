Afrobeat is no longer just a Nigerian and an African phenomenon; it is now a global movement, and many young singers from Naija have latched on to the platform it gave them

Young Nigerian singers like Rema, Asake, Fireboy DML, and Tems are all doing amazing things across the globe with their music

However, the question beckons which of these young Nigerian artists under the age of 30 are the most popular both in the country and globally

Legit.ng has created an index of the top 7 most popular Nigerian artists across the globe under-30

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Arguably, Nigeria has never been blessed with as many talented young artists, music producers and songwriters doing amazingly well both locally and internationally as the current crop the country is witnessing.

This current generation has seen three homegrown Nigerian artists go on to win the highly prestigious Music Academy Awards 'Grammys'.

However, a new generation is hot on the heels of the likes of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizid, and they're not doing badly at all.

But the question is, who are these new generations of Nigerian singers under 30? In response to this question, Legit.ng has compiled a list of the top seven most popular Nigerian singers under the age of 30.

These guys have accorded themselves both local and international reputations and recognition. Below is our list of the top seven.

1. Tems:

Grammy-winning Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, born in 1995, is one of the most famous artists in the country, with unprecedented international recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tems is seen by many as the leader of the new generation of Nigerian singers after the class of 2010/2011, including Wizkid, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

She recently made her international berth after her famous Grammy Award wins.

2. Fireboy DML:

Fireboy's local and international growth hasn't particularly come as a surprise. Instead, it is the ease with which he seems to be doing so much without too much fuss.

His global hit, Peru, featuring Ed Sheeran, broke a British record in 2022 when it held the number one spot on the BBC's top 20 world countdown for nearly 13 weeks.

Fireboy was once invited to perform live on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. His growth in the American market at the moment is uncharted.

The YBNL crew recently celebrated with Fireboy when Peru was certified platinum in the U.S. The 27-year-old is one of Nigeria's biggest musical export after the class of 2010/2011.

3. Rema:

The Mavin record label star boy, Divine Ikubor, has always seemed set for great things, and his global fame and recognition have continued to grow with every passing year.

From featuring on Barack Obama's playlist of the year for three years consecutively, 2022 seems to have been his most successful yet.

The 22-year-old dropped his official debut album in 2022, which had international singers, including Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and Yseult.

However, his single Calm Down off the album has been a gem doing amazingly well. The song has been heard in many international arenas, like at the World Cup, the Emirate stadium, The Maradona and even Camp Nou.

Rema is another of the next generation whose popularity locally and internationally is incontestable.

4. Ckay:

The Love Nwantiti crooner to date holds the record for the most streamed Afrobeat song on Spotify.

Ckay's fame and his international stock rose without too much conscious effort. Instead, it came to be because of his song's unique TikTok characteristics.

The 27-year-old is the only Nigerian singer with over one billion streams across all music streaming platforms.

5. Omah Lay:

25-year-old Nigerian Afropop artist Stanley Omah Dibia, also known as Omah Lay, is one of Nigeria's most popular singers under 30.

His growth since dropping his debut EP in 2020 can't be charted; he has set himself apart with his unique melody and flow.

Omah's global influence and popularity can be ascertained after Canadian-American singer Justin Bieber contacted him for a collaboration. The pair have a song and music video together.

6. Ayra Starr:

Even though she's only been on the scene for a minute, Ayra Starr's fame and popularity both in Nigeria and on the international market is unprecedented.

Ayra Starr's hit single Rush broke records in America; however, Ayra's most considerable success has to be having Kelly Rowland reach out to her to feature on her song Bloody Samaritan.

Recently Ayra Starr's song was used as a feature track on Micheal B Jordan's franchise movie, Creed III.

As her popularity in Nigeria grows, the 20-year-old has quickly charted a penetrative course into the international market and has been hugely successful.

7. Asake:

Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, is regarded by many as the flagbearer of contemporary Afro-Fuji. His unique style of music has put many Nigerian music enthusiasts in a chokehold and just not to be able to put a foot wrong.

The 28-year-old's popularity across the Atlantic into the western hemisphere was tested some months back, and he passed with flying colours as each of his shows at the O2 arenas was all sold out.

Asake has successfully carved his name into the list of the new generation act set to dominate the Nigerian scene for years to come.

Source: Legit.ng