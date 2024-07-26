A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to narrate how she missed her examination due to a wrong date mistake on her part

In a video, she captured what she saw when she got to the school's examination venue, thinking it was that day

The lady's story generated a buzz online as people wondered why she missed her examination date

A female student was puzzled after a mistake in the exam date cost her a paper.

@s3thygr33n shared a video online showing the empty examination hall she met at school.

It was then it dawned on her that the examination was written the previous day (on a Tuesday) by 8 am.

@s3thygr33n had thought the examination date was on a Wednesday by 8 am. Her TikTok video raised concerns among netizens.

People questioned if she didn't have friends that would have given her the right examination schedule.

People react to the female student's video

A-Manda said:

"This happened to me. they reschedule the time table I didn't know. missed two papers. had to register them the next semester."

SIMPLE ALGORITHM said:

"A call saved me once. Would have miss exam for a week."

Davi said:

"I almost missed my papers too.

"I thought it was by noon but it was 9 am 😭.

"Thank God for my friends sha."

Boochie Bérry said:

"I remember when I read the course I was supposed to have for the next day, I was so confident we were to write it that day. And the one we were having that day I didn’t even open it because I thought."

P R A I Z said:

"How are you going to do it now??? Did you meet the lecturer he might set a date for you."

Lucia said:

"Lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣... lemme goan check my timetable again oo."

Khadijat Suleiman🎀 said:

"No whatsapp group? no friends? no loyal coursemates?"

