FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), on Friday, July 26, said foreign mercenaries have been recruited to hijack the planned nationwide protest.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Egbetokun spoke in Abuja on Friday at a press conference.

The IGP said on Friday, July 26, that the police have “credible intelligence” that foreign mercenaries are involved in the planned nationwide protest. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

The Cable also noted the IGP's disclosure.

The police boss said:

“We note those who have spoken out against any form of protest at this critical juncture, fearing enemies of our country may be manipulating the process.

"We confirm their fears are genuine, as we have credible intelligence on foreign mercenaries’ involvement in this planned protest."

Legit.ng reports that as in Kenya, organisers of the proposed Nigerian protests have been largely faceless, calling for the 'End Bad Governance' protests using online platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

In the West African country, the main complaint concerns the soaring cost of living, which many Nigerians blame on government economic policies.

President Bola Tinubu scrapped the fuel subsidy in 2023 causing food and commodity prices to increase.

