Surprising songs Ne-Yo wrote: Hits you didn't realise were written by Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, is an American singer, dancer, songwriter, record producer, and writer. He first gained attention in 2004 as the songwriter behind Mario's hit, Let Me Love You. But do you know Ne-Yo has written several other hit tracks for notable artists? This article lists some surprising songs Ne-Yo wrote that many didn't know.

Ne-Yo was born on 18 October 1979 in Camden, Arkansas, United States. He comes from a family of musicians. Ne-Yo's parents are singers. His mother made him develop a passion for writing songs at a tender age, taking him to Los Vegas Academy to polish his skills.

Hit songs that Ne-Yo wrote

What songs did Ne-Yo write for other artists? He has written numerous songs for celebrities such as Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Pitbull, and Rihanna. Here is a list of the best songs Ne-Yo wrote.

Songs Artists Let Me Love You Mario Irreplaceable Beyoncé Take A Bow Rihanna Spotlight Jennifer Hudson Pretty Girl Rock Keri Hilson Not Anymore LeTonya Luckett Rocket En Vogue That Girl Marques Houston Give Me Everything Pitbull Be on You Flo Rida Walk Away (Remember Me) Paula DeAnda Unfaithful Rihanna Single NKTOB Epiphany (I'm Leaving) Chrisette Michele Woo Baby Pop Smoke feat. Chris Brown

1. Let Me Love You by Mario

Released: 4 October 2004

4 October 2004 Genre: R&B/Soul

R&B/Soul Artist: Mario

Mario Album: Turning Point

Let Me Love You is Mario's debut song. It is the track that made Ne-Yo famous. It is one of his best songs, and it has been and continues to be a hit since it was released ten years ago, with currently over 500 million views. The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. Irreplaceable by Beyoncé

Released: 23 October 2006

23 October 2006 Genre: Pop, R&B

Pop, R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Album: B'Day

Irreplaceable is a pop song by the American singer, songwriter, and businesswoman, Beyoncé. Ne-Yo wrote the song with Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel S. Ericksen, Amund Bjorklund, and Espen Lind. Ne-Yo initially wrote the song for himself but later saw that it perfectly fit being sung by a woman. He revealed this in an interview where he said:

Another one that comes to mind is Beyonce’s Irreplaceable. Now, I initially wrote that song for me but that song taught me a really valuable lesson about lyrical content and the way its perceived in regards to gender.

He added:

That exact same song with exact same lyrics that is sung by a man comes across a little different than it does being sung by a woman, so when Beyonce sings it its empowering and its uplifting to women and its like girl power and all of that.

3. Take A Bow by Rihanna

Released: 15 April 2008

15 April 2008 Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock

R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock Artists: Rihanna

Rihanna Album: Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded

Take A Bow is a 2008 song by Rihanna Robyn Fenty, the Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, model, and entrepreneur. It was released as the lead single from her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded. In addition to Ne-Yo, Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Storleer Eriksen also participated in the song's writing.

4. Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson

Released: 10 June 2008

10 June 2008 Genre: R&B/Soul, UK R&B

R&B/Soul, UK R&B Artist: Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Album: Jennifer Hudson

Spotlight, released in 2008, is an R&B song from her debut album, Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson's song debuted at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy Awards nominations. Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen were also part of the song's writers.

5. Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson

Released: 2010

2010 Genre: R&B/Soul

R&B/Soul Artist: Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson Album: No Boys Allowed

Pretty Girl Rock is among the hit songs that Ne-Yo and Chuck Harmony wrote. It was released as part of her second studio album, No Boys Allowed. It features artist Kanye West.

6. Not Anymore by LeTonya Luckett

Released: 3 February 2009

3 February 2009 Genre: R&B

R&B Artist: LeTonya Luckett

LeTonya Luckett Album: Lady Love

Not Anymore is among the most famous R&B songs by LeTonya Luckett. It was written by Ne-Yo and Bei Maejor and was released as part of her second studio album, Lady Love. The music video for the song peaked at number three on 106&Park.

7. Rocket by En Vogue

Released: 1 December 2017

1 December 2017 Genre: R&B/Soul

R&B/Soul Artist: En Vogue

En Vogue Album: Electric Café

Rocket by the recording band En Vogue was released as a lead single in 2017 from the seventh studio album Electric Café. Released on En Vogue Records and eOne Music, Billboard ranked the song as the no. 8 on the Adult R&B Songs charts.

8. That Girl by Marques Houston

Released: 26 March 2003

26 March 2003 Genre: R&B/Soul

R&B/Soul Artist: Marques Houston

Marques Houston Album: MH

That Girl is a 2003 R&B song by Marques Houston from his debut album, MH. It became a significant hit in the US, reaching number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100.

9. Give Me Everything by Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo, Nayer, Afrojack

Released: 18 March 2011

18 March 2011 Genre: Dance

Dance Artist: Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo, Nayer, Afrojack

Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo, Nayer, Afrojack Album: Planet Pit

Give Me Everything is also one of his hit writing from Pitbull's album Planet Pit. Ne-Yo was also among the featured artists together with Nayer and Afrojack. The track was released on J Records, Mr.305 Entertainment, and Polo Ground Music. It has over one billion views on his YouTube channel as of this writing.

10. Be on You by Flo Rida feat. Ne-Yo

Released: 6 October 2009

6 October 2009 Genre: Pop rap/R&B

Pop rap/R&B Artist: Flo Rida feat. Ne-Yo

Flo Rida feat. Ne-Yo Album: R.O.O.T.S

Be on You is one of the best songs written by Ne-Yo. Tramar Lacel Dillard, aka Flo Rida, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who released it as part of his second album, R.O.O.O.T. S. The song's other writers include Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel S. Eriksen.

11. Walk Away (Remember Me) by Paula DeAnda

Released: 14 November 2006

14 November 2006 Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B Artist: Paula DeAnda

Paula DeAnda Album: Paula DeAnda

Walk Away remains a hit song by American singer Paula DeAnda. It was released in 2006 as the second single from the album Paula DeAnda. The song features The D.E.Y. It reached #18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in January 2007 and #4 on the Pop Songs chart.

12. Unfaithful by Rihanna

Released: 1 May 2006

1 May 2006 Genre: Pop, dancehall, R&B

Pop, dancehall, R&B Artist: Rihanna

Rihanna Album: A Girl Like Me

Unfaithful is another song by Rihanna written by Ne-Yo. Def Jam Recordings released it in 2006 as the second single from the album A Girl Like Me. Since its release, it has gained widespread recognition in various countries and reached number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

13. Single by NKTOB

Released: 12 August 2008

12 August 2008 Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul, Alternative/Indie

Pop, R&B/Soul, Alternative/Indie Artist: NKTOB

NKTOB Album: The Block

Single is the second song by New Kids on the Block from their fifth album, The Block. Ne-Yo wrote the song and was a featured artist. The track was also produced by him together with Polow da Don, and Adam Messinger.

14. Epiphany (I'm Leaving) by Chrisette Michele

Released: 5 May 2009

5 May 2009 Genre: R&B

R&B Artist: Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Album: Epiphany

Epiphany is a song by the American singer and songwriter Chrisette Michele. It is the lead single from Chrisette's second album, Epiphany. It was released in 2009 by Def Jam Recordings. The track achieved notable chart success, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

15. Woo Baby by Pop Smoke feat. Chris Brown

Released: 22 July 2021

22 July 2021 Genre: R&B

R&B Artist: Pop Smoke feat. Chris Brown

Pop Smoke feat. Chris Brown Album: Faith

It is a song by Pop Smoke featuring Chris Brown from his second studio album, Faith. Woo Baby was released in 2021. It became the top 25 in New Zealand and Australia record charts. Additionally, it reached #64 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and #49 on the Billboard Global 200.

What is Ne-Yo's biggest hit?

Let Me Love You by Mario is the biggest hit song Ne-Yo wrote during his initial stages of songwriting. The song was Mario's debut, recorded in April 2006 and released on October 4, 2004.

Did Ne-Yo write for Michael Jackson?

He wrote songs for the late artist Michael Jackson. Unfortunately, Michael died before recording them. Ne-Yo has since kept them and has never sold or released them in his name. In an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, he stated, as reported by MTV:

I can't sell them on to someone else, as that would be disrespectful, but I also think it might be disrespectful to bring them out myself. So I don't know, I'll sit on them and wait. It's definitely quality music but they were songs written absolutely for Michael Jackson.

What Beyonce's song did Ne-Yo write?

The American singer wrote for Beyonce the song Irreplaceable. The track was released on 23 October 2006.

Ne-Yo is a singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. He has gained fame due to his songwriting prowess. The above list doesn't include all the hit songs Ne-Yo wrote for notable celebrities, as there are many.

