Ahead of the August 1 planned nationwide protests being coordinated by some people online, Reno Omokri has said there is no need to protest in Lagos

Omokri, a supporter of the Bola Tinubu administration, argued that the state has done well for residents

The former presidential aide, meanwhile, noted three other Southern states where he said protests should ideally be held

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has asked 'end bad governance' agitators not to protest in Lagos because it is one of the states with the lowest poverty rates in Nigeria.

Omokri said poverty exists in states like Enugu and Ebonyi state, thus 'End bad governance' agitators should take their planned August protest there.

Some protesters in May 2024 in Abuja. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The diaspora-based social media personality wrote on his verified X page on Friday, July 26:

"According to the latest Multidimensional Poverty Index released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos and Ondo have the lowest poverty rates in Nigeria. Please see the attached image.

"So, if this protest is really about poverty and hardship, then it should be held where there is poverty and hardship, not where there is prosperity and fellowship.

"You cannot go to the sea to fight desertification. And you should not protest in Lagos against poverty that exists in Ebonyi, Enugu and Bayelsa. Go and protest where the poverty is."

State where protest should not be held, according to Omokri

Lagos

States where protests should be held, according to Omokri

Ebonyi

Enugu

Bayelsa

Read more on planned nationwide protest

Lagos protesters to receive free legal service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

In a tweet on his verified X handle, Effiong allayed the fears of some prospective demonstrators.

Also, Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng