FULL LIST: End Bad Governance Agitators Told Where to Protest
- Ahead of the August 1 planned nationwide protests being coordinated by some people online, Reno Omokri has said there is no need to protest in Lagos
- Omokri, a supporter of the Bola Tinubu administration, argued that the state has done well for residents
- The former presidential aide, meanwhile, noted three other Southern states where he said protests should ideally be held
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has asked 'end bad governance' agitators not to protest in Lagos because it is one of the states with the lowest poverty rates in Nigeria.
Omokri said poverty exists in states like Enugu and Ebonyi state, thus 'End bad governance' agitators should take their planned August protest there.
The diaspora-based social media personality wrote on his verified X page on Friday, July 26:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"According to the latest Multidimensional Poverty Index released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos and Ondo have the lowest poverty rates in Nigeria. Please see the attached image.
"So, if this protest is really about poverty and hardship, then it should be held where there is poverty and hardship, not where there is prosperity and fellowship.
"You cannot go to the sea to fight desertification. And you should not protest in Lagos against poverty that exists in Ebonyi, Enugu and Bayelsa. Go and protest where the poverty is."
State where protest should not be held, according to Omokri
- Lagos
States where protests should be held, according to Omokri
- Ebonyi
- Enugu
- Bayelsa
Read more on planned nationwide protest
- IGP gives intending protesters condition to allow nationwide protest against hardship
- IGP discloses those recruited to hijack planned protests, cause vast damage, details emerge
- End bad governance: ‘Nigeria’s problems beyond protests’, former presidential candidate speaks out
Lagos protesters to receive free legal service
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.
In a tweet on his verified X handle, Effiong allayed the fears of some prospective demonstrators.
Also, Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.