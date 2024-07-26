Hardship Protest: "Genuine Grievances", Top Christian Body, CAN, Takes Official Stand
- Instead of taking to the streets for protests, CAN has called on Nigerians to explore other means to register their grievances over the current economic crisis in the country
- CAN expressed worry that the protests may degenerate into violence and destruction of lives and property as witnessed recently in Kenya
- The apex Christian body made its stance officially known in a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and governance.
FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday, July 26, acknowledged that people have the right to peacefully assembly.
CAN, meanwhile, urged those planning a protest to devise other means.
'Reconsider your decision', CAN to protest agitators
According to Premium Times, CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said this in a statement.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The apex Christian body called for calm and caution to avoid a total breakdown of law and order.
The Nigerian Tribune quoted Okoh as saying:
“The cries of the people underscore the severe difficulties faced daily as families struggle to afford basic necessities and sustain their livelihoods.
“As we navigate this period of crisis, it is imperative to uphold the constitutional rights of every Nigerian to peacefully protest and express their grievances."
Furthermore, the religious organisation asked prospective protesters to learn from history. Citing the EndSARS protest which ended in violence, CAN submitted that this experience has "shown us that mass demonstrations can quickly degenerate into chaos if not properly managed and coordinated."
Read more on planned nationwide protest
- IGP gives intending protesters condition to allow nationwide protest against hardship
- IGP discloses those recruited to hijack planned protests, cause vast damage, details emerge
- End bad governance: ‘Nigeria’s problems beyond protests’, former presidential candidate speaks out
Lagos protesters to receive free legal service
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.
In a tweet on his verified X handle, Effiong allayed the fears of some prospective demonstrators.
Also, Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.