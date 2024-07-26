Instead of taking to the streets for protests, CAN has called on Nigerians to explore other means to register their grievances over the current economic crisis in the country

CAN expressed worry that the protests may degenerate into violence and destruction of lives and property as witnessed recently in Kenya

The apex Christian body made its stance officially known in a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday, July 26, acknowledged that people have the right to peacefully assembly.

CAN, meanwhile, urged those planning a protest to devise other means.

'Reconsider your decision', CAN to protest agitators

According to Premium Times, CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said this in a statement.

The apex Christian body called for calm and caution to avoid a total breakdown of law and order.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted Okoh as saying:

“The cries of the people underscore the severe difficulties faced daily as families struggle to afford basic necessities and sustain their livelihoods.

“As we navigate this period of crisis, it is imperative to uphold the constitutional rights of every Nigerian to peacefully protest and express their grievances."

Furthermore, the religious organisation asked prospective protesters to learn from history. Citing the EndSARS protest which ended in violence, CAN submitted that this experience has "shown us that mass demonstrations can quickly degenerate into chaos if not properly managed and coordinated."

