The passing of influential figures in 2023 has left a significant void in Nigeria's political landscape. These individuals made significant contributions to Nigerian politics, journalism, and law, leaving behind a lasting impact.

Tinubu would miss the contributions of these influential Nigerians to the nation's growth and development. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The absence of these influential politicians leaves a void in the political landscape, impacting the trajectory of the nation's leadership.

Their legacies, contributions, and the mark they left on the political arena are worth remembering.

As the year draws to a close, this article by Legit.ng presents a list of top politicians and prominent personalities who passed on to the great beyond;

Former Governor of Anambra, Ezeife

Ezeife was governor of Anambra from 1992 to 1993. Photo credit: Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Nigerians said goodbye to Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the former governor of Anambra state, who joined his ancestors at the age of 85.

The former governor died at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja on Thursday, December 15.

His death was announced in a short press release issued and signed by Chief Rob Ezeife on behalf of the family.

NTA Broadcaster, Aisha Bello

Aisha Bello was popular with the Network News at Nine, alongside another Veteran, Cyril Stober. Photo credit: Barau I. Jibrin

The death of NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello Mustapha got many talking on social media.

The former general manager of NTA Parliament and an esteemed newscaster on NTA Network News in the '90s and early 20s, died on Monday, December 11, Premium Times reported.

However, the cause of her death was not made public.

The children confirmed the passing of their mother.

Late Alaafin’s Son Abdulfatai

Oyo state was thrown into mourning following the death of the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, fondly called D-Gov.

As reported by PM News, Abdulfatai died of diabetes at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan on Friday, December 8, a day before his 47th birthday.

Top lawyer Ben Nwabueze

Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN), a leading Nigerian constitutional lawyer and former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide died this year.

He passed away at his Lagos apartment on Sunday, October 29.

His demise was confirmed by the president general of Atani Town Union, Arinze Nzeli, who stated that the legal icon died at age 92.

Pa Akintola Williams, Nigeria's first chartered accountant

Nigeria's first indigenous chartered accountant, Pa Akintola Williams, died at 104.

Williams died at his house in Lagos on Monday, September 11, 2023, BBC Pidgin reported.

Nigeria's Ambassador Mansur Nuhu Bamalli

Nigeria's Ambassador Mansur Nuhu Bamalli died at a very young age. Photo credit: @Speaker_Abbas, @ubasanius

In a surprising turn of events, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, Nigeria's Ambassador to Morocco, passed away in 2023.

The media and publicity officer of the Zazzau emirate council in a statement disclosed that Bamalli died at a private hospital in Lagos. He was aged 42.

The deceased was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of Nigerian flag

Nigerians also mourned as Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the man renowned for designing Nigeria's flag, passed away in 2023.

Akinkunmi died on Tuesday, August 29, at 84, after a brief illness.

Uchenna Ikonne, PDP governorship candidate in Abia state

Uchenna Ikonne, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia state, .

Ikonne who was a professor and former vice chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, died at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

Mathew Akawu, PDP House of Assembly candidate in Plateau

Also, the Plateau state house of assembly candidate under the platform of the PDP, Mathew Akawu, died in 2023.

Akawu died in a hospital on the morning of Friday, January 6, after a brief illness.

A member of his family, who spoke on the unfortunate incident, said the former school principal died a few hours after returning from a traditional festival in his Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

Aderonke Kale, Nigeria’s first female major-general

The Nigerian Army suffered a major loss in 2023 as the nation’s first female major-general, Aderonke Kale, passed on at 84.

Kale reportedly died in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, November 8.

The president of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), E. O. Okafor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 9.

Former Ondo military governor, General Ekundayo Opaleye

Major General Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye was the former military governor of Ondo state.

Opaleye passed away on Saturday, November 18, in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, after he suffered a heart attack,.

The deceased was the military governor of old Ondo state (before the creation of present-day Ekiti state) from August 1986 to December 1987.

Former Governor, Anthony Obi

Colonel Anthony Obi (retd) was the the former military governor of Abia and Osun states.

According to a statement by the family, the ex-military governor died on Sunday, January 1.

He was described as a warrior who served the country as two times military administrator.

Yoruba poet and activist Olanrewaju Adepoju

Olanrewaju Adepoju was a renowned Yoruba poet and human rights activist.

Adepoju died on Sunday, December 10, at his residence in Idi Orogbo off Ring Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo state. He was 83.

The activist became popular for his heroics against the military regime in the country.

Major General Onyeuko

A former director of defence media operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko passed on in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Onyeuko died at a private hospital in Abuja on Saturday, August 26. He passed away after complaining of a cold. He was said to have been rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Ado Ibrahim

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Ado Ibrahim joined his ancestors on Sunday, October 29, at age 94.

The paramount king of Ebiraland and vice chairman of the Kogi state traditional council breathed his last at a hospital in Abuja where he was being attended to for an age-related illness.

Former finance minister, Onaolapo Soleye

Former finance minister, Dr Onaolapo Soleye, passed on four days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

Soleye died on Wednesday, November 15, at a specialist hospital in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Appeal court judge Shagbaor Ikyegh

Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, a judge of the Court of Appeal, passed away at the age of 65.

Justice Ikyeh died on Wednesday, December 6, the family confirmed in a statement.

The late justice died in Makurdi, Benue state capital, but the cause of his death was not made public.

PDP national woman leader

Professor Stella Effah-Attoe, the national woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), passed on Sunday, October 29, after a brief illness.

Effah-Attoe's death was confirmed by the family in a statement.

Reacting to the PDP stalwart's demise, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 2023 election, said he was heartbroken.

Former minister Ajose-Adeogun

Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, the first federal capital territory (FCT) minister, passed on to the great beyond in 2023.

The business mogul died on Saturday, July 1, at 96.

