Nigeria's Ambassador to Morocco and a prince of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna state, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, is dead

Legit.ng reports that Late Nuhu Bamalli was a biological brother to the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli

The deceased was appointed by the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2022

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, is dead.

Per Daily Trust, a statement on Friday, October 20, by the media and publicity officer of the Zazzau emirate council said Bamalli died at a private hospital in Lagos. He was aged 42.

The deceased was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Late Nuhu Bamalli in 2022.

Before his appointment, he was a deputy director at the ministry of foreign affairs.

In September, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recalled all Nigerian Ambassadors. But Legit.ng learnt that the diplomats are yet to return to the country owing to logistics, including Authority to incur Expenditures (AIEs) for passages.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki dies

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, died in Madrid.

The prominent Lagos politician passed away at the age of 63.

Ex-Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa dead

Legit.ng also reported that Alhaji Shehu Malami, a former Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa and Sarkin Sudan of Sokoto, died at the age of 85 following a protracted illness.

Alhaji Malami breathed his last at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt's capital.

Nigerian Ambassador to US dies at 85

Also, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States (US), Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, is dead.

Nsofor died aged 85 in Maryland, USA.

Ambassador slumps, dies in Abuja

In another related news, Legit.ng reported about the demise of the Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage.

Machage died after he collapsed at his home and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Abuja where he was pronounced dead.

A statement by the ministry of foreign affairs said the death of the ambassador is regrettable.

