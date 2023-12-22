The mother of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has passed on at the ripe age of 103

The Speaker of the 8th Assembly disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday evening, December 22

Dogara further stated that the family is comforted by the fact that she led a life of total commitment, dedication and service to God and humanity.

Bauchi state - A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has lost his mother, Saratu Yakubu, at the age of 103.

Dogara disclosed this in a statement issued via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @YakubDogara on Friday evening, December 22.

Yakubu Dogara loses mother at 103 in Bauchi Photo Credit:@YakubDogara

Source: Twitter

He noted that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

“It is with utmost gratitude and total submission to the will of God Almighty that we announce the transition to glory of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur, which occurred today, Friday, December 22, 2023, at the age of 103 years.”

Dogara who was the Speaker of the 8th Assembly between June 2015 to June 2019, represented Dass/Tafawa Balewa/ Bogoro Constituency

Source: Legit.ng