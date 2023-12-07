The Court of Appeal has lost a Judge, Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, who repporetdly passed on at the age of 65

Justice Ikyegh, according to reports, was the president of the Port Harcourt Division, until his demise

The family confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday, but the cause if his death, remained unknown

Honorable Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, a judge of the Court of Appeal has passed away at the age of 65.

Justice Ikyegh is a senior judge at the Court of Appeal. Photo credit: Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh

Source: Facebook

Justice Ikyegh dies at 65

Justice Ikyegh, according to The Cable, died on Wednesday, December 6, the family confirmed in a statement.

In the statement issued on Thursday, December 7, the family said the late justice died in Makurdi, Benue state capital, but they did not state the casue of his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The family added that burial arrangements would be announced soon.

"The family with a heavy heart but total submission to teh will of God wish to notify the general public, of the sudden death of their son, brother husband and father Late Hon. Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh (JCA), which sad event occurred on 6th day of December 2023 in Makurdi, the Benue state capital," the statement reads.

Before his death, Ikyegh served as the presiding judge in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He was number 10 on the Court of Appeal seniority list and was due dor retirement in 2028.

2 prominent former House of Representatives members die in 48 hours

In another similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that two former federal lawmakers who represented Kwara state at the house of representatives, Yinusa Yahya and AbdulYekeen Sidiq Alajagusi, have died.

Alajagusi who was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from his sick bed to represent Asa/Ilorin West federal seat in 2019 never recovered from his protracted illness.

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member before he joined the APC, Alajagusi died on Monday, November 27, in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Prominent Kano scholar, Yusuf Ali, dies at 73

Also, Legit.ng reported that Kano state had been thrown into mourning following the death of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yusuf Ali.

The popular Kano cleric reportedly died at the age of 73.

His demise was announced by his politician son, Muslihu Yusuf Ali, via a Facebook post on Sunday night, November 5.

Prominent lawyer Ben Nwabueze is dead

In another similar report, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN), a leading Nigerian constitutional lawyer and former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, passed on.

His demise was confirmed by the president general of Atani Town Union, Arinze Nzeli, who stated that the prominent legal icon died at his Lagos apartment at 4pm on Sunday, October 29.

The illustrious legal icon had been ill for some time before the tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng