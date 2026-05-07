The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party will be going for direct primaries, urging members across the country to come to Abuja and vote for their preferred presidential candidate for the election.

Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the APC, disclosed the development in a trending video on Thursday, May 7, adding that the presidential primary will be contested between President Bola Tinubu and Osifo Stanley, a businessman from Edo State who purchased the N100 million APC presidential nomination forms.

APC announces direct primaries form, President Bola Tinubu's contender Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

This came after the earlier consensus mode adopted by the ruling party appeared to have failed, as it had led to crises in other states. For instance, the Ogun APC has been able to reach a consensus on its governorship candidate, but the story was not the same in other elective seats, such as the battle for the Ogun East senatorial ticket between Governor Dapo Abiodun and former Governor Gbenga Daniel, the current holder of the ticket.

Also, the party has been finding it difficult to nominate a gubernatorial candidate in Oyo, as the two leading aspirants, Senator Sharafadeen Alli and former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, are claiming to be the anointed candidate of President Tinubu.

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the announcement by the APC. Below are some of their reactions:

Emeka Ezeanya criticised the ruling party:

"APC just turned 'direct primary' into a solo coronation ceremony. No challengers, no contest, just Tinubu vs the mirror. NWC don confirm: 2027 ticket na family affair, direct primary for the unopposed king! Naija politics don enter stand-up comedy season proper."

Niyi said it was obvious the president would win the primaries:

"Playing by the books even when we already know the President will emerge. A healthy way of keeping the house together and sending a strong message to observers about the unity of the Party. APC is still the party to beat."

Rodemi Femi said the primaries should be extended to states, such as Oyo:

"It should not be limited to the presidential. States where there is disagreement, like Oyo state, should also do direct primaries."

Ishaku Samaila expressed confidence that Tinubu remains the APC candidate:

"They can choose whichever method they wish, but the bottom line here is, the presidential candidate remains the same, Tinubu."

Ifiok Davids sought clarification for the primaries in the governorship and senatorial seats:

"Direct Primaries for Presidential candidates, but consensus for Governors, Senators and Reps in certain states?"

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Source: Legit.ng