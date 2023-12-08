It is a sad day in Oyo state as the Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, passed on to the great beyond

Reports have it Abdulfatai journeyed to the land of the dead in the wee hours of Friday at a hospital in Ibadan

As at the time of filing this report, the family is yet to speak on the development or react on the reports concerning the prince

Oyo state, Ibadan - Oyo state is currently mourning as the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, fondly called D-Gov, is reportedly dead.

The son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Abdulfatai died a day before his 47th birthday. Photo credit: Rufai Solomon Olusesan

The Punch reported that Abdulfatai died of diabetes at the University College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan in the wee hours of Friday, December 8, a day before his 47th birthday.

Abdulfatai contested for House of Reps seat in 2019

The Oyo prince, who was said to have been ill for a while, aspired for the Oyo Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 but lost the election to his brother, Akeem Adeyemi, fondly called Skimeh, who was re-elected for the second term, The Nation report confirmed.

Before his death, he was also appointed by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, as the chairman of the Oyo state local government pension board in his first term, Vanguard reported.

