FCT, Abuja - Professor Stella Effah-Attoe, the national woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.

Effah-Attoe died on Sunday, October 29, after a brief illness, her family said.

Top PDP chieftain, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, is no more. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku mourns PDP woman leader

Reacting to the PDP chieftain's demise, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 2023 election, said he was heartbroken.

He said:

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, the National Woman Leader of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig. A beacon of brilliance, she greatly impacted not only her state, Cross River but also our nation.

"My deepest condolences to her family, PDP, and the people of Cross River State. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

Similarly, the PDP in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, described Effah-Attoe’s death as a huge blow to Nigeria.

The PDP's statement partly reads:

"She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity, and fairness and gave her energy, passion, and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria.

“Over the years, as Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State, member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, member of Governing Board of several Cross River State and Federal Government Agencies and Programmes; a University Professor and one of the most decorated scholars in Nigeria, she distinguished herself as an amazon with extraordinary intellectual capacity for leadership and national service.

"Our Party prays to God to grant us all the fortitude to bear the loss."

Source: Legit.ng