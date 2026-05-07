Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has accused President Bola Tinubu of sending thugs to invade his party's secretariat after he completed his screening to flag the party's ticket in 2027.

The 2027 presidential hopeful, in a social media post, shared a video of some civilians engaging security men at the gate of a building. A voice in the background alleged that they were invaders sent by the president's administration.

SDP presidential candidate raises allegations against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Adebayo, in a short statement on Thursday, May 7, alleged that the president wanted to be the only presidential candidate in the 2027 elections and vowed to defeat him come next year. He also alleged that the president orchestrated the action with the support of James Faleke, the lawmaker representing Ikeja federal constituency and Joash Amupitan, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, the 2027 presidential aspirant's claim has started generating reactions from Nigerians on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Odey Peter criticised Adebayo and other opposition leaders:

"This is another low from the opposition. Only goes to show that all of you in that opposition, including those in the coalition, both individually and collectively, are all working for the master strategist. When you raise these kinds of unnecessary allegations, it makes the APC stronger and surer in 2027. Take it or leave it, all of you need to study Jagaban's playbook of politics."

Ayo Bello posited that SDP is not a threat to Tinubu:

"Who be this man again bayi, Sir? Maybe it’s MC Oluomo causing problems in your party oo. Peter Obi and NDC are the ones majorly responsible for Tinuku’s sleepless nights & constant headaches…not sure he has your time this period."

Oris~Monie said he was teargassed during the incident:

"I got teargassed from this not because I was part of the protesters but because I was on my own, minding my business in this fracas, and I'm yet to recover from it. It's unfortunate that Nigerian police could teargas such a residential environment, knowing well that people could be asthmatic managing themselves in their own home."

Niyi said the allegation was petty:

"You descended low with this, Mr Adebayo. Policemen gathered in front of the SDP secretariat is not enough to suggest that they are there to stop your emergence. Are you a threat to the government? Have you breached the law? These petty accusations have become a thing, and it is not helping."

See Adebayo's post on X here:

Source: Legit.ng