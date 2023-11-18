Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A former military governor of Ondo state, Major General Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye (rtd), is dead.

Multiple media reports said Opaleye passed away on Saturday morning, November 18, having suffered a heart attack.

According to Daily Trust, the former military governor breathed his last in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The deceased was the military governor old Ondo state (before the creation of present-day Ekiti state) from August 1986 to December 1987, during the regime of Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

He took over from late Admiral Mike Akhigbe before handing over to Commodore Olabode George.

Opaleye's demise: Ogun governor mourns

Meanwhile, Nigerian Tribune reported that the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described Ekundayo as a patriotic military officer, saying his death is a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Abiodun stated that the late Opaleye’s patriotism as a military officer and dedication to duty as an administrator will always be remembered.

The Ogun governor's statement partly reads:

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family, offering our support and prayers as they navigate through this painful period.

"May they find strength and solace in the memories shared with Major General Opaleye. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

