Esosa Iyawe, the lawmaker representing Oredo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has resigned his membership from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing irreconciliable differences between him and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

In a letter directed to the Ward chairman in the Oredo local government area of Edo state, dated Wednesday, May 7, the lawmaker said he will be joining the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Hon. Esosa Iyawe dumps APC for ADC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

He maintained that "this regrettable decision had been made after careful reflection and consideration", while expressing gratitude to the APC for having the opportunity to be associated with the ruling party.

This is coming amid alignment and realignment by politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections, as well as the directive of President Bola Tinubu that governors were in charge of the party primaries in their states.

However, the federal lawmaker has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Fadoro Tobi criticised the lawmaker:

"Once we see people like this, let’s ensure we call them out. You’re welcome o, but no show. People can’t be irresponsible, carrying the masses’ mandate to align with those they suffered to push out with their votes. No convictions, just pure 'where’s my next big meal?' How can people vote against this evil government, and then you vote in hopes they got it right, now carrying your two left legs to join the oppressor they hoped to break free from?"

Itse knocked the House of Reps member:

"Send this guy away from the NDC. He got into the house by reason of the PO/LP wave. Defected to the APC after he got in. He’s seen APC being doing consensus and knows his governor won't pick him to go back, so he’s back again. Him dey crase."

Obi's First Daughter said the lawmaker will return to the APC after winning on the platform of the NDC:

"After winning in NDC, he'll go back to APC just as he did after winning in LP using Peter Obi wave. Use PO, dump him. Then come back again, use & dump him again. Rince & repeat. I don't blame him. People like him think we're fools. I just hope we're not. Because if he gets a ticket."

Sagumwenro vowed to campaign against him:

"I will definitely campaign against you, after winning under the Labour Party with the influence of Peter Obi, you rush and joined APC because you think Tinubu will give u a free ticket."

You can read his full resignation letter on X here:

Source: Legit.ng