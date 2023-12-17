Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara kept a noticeable distance at separate public functions recently, indicating a potential strain in their once-sweet relationship

The tension between Wike and Fubara escalated as they attended distinct events at Eleme and the Rivers State University (RSU) convocation, respectively, choosing to avoid any interaction

This comes amid damaging allegations against Wike, who is a former governor of Rivers state and now FCT minister

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - The crisis in Rivers state took a different turn as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike arrived in Port-Harcour for some functions.

Fubara and Wike met at an event in Port-Harcourt. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Wike attends the burial of Chief Ejor's mother in Eleme, while Fubara graces the convocation of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Tensions rise as the two political figures, once seen together at public events, now avoid each other.

As reported by The Nation, on the minister’s huge entourage were the minister of state for petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack and some members of the Assembly loyal to him.

At the 35th convocation ceremony of the University that took place at the Convocation Arena of the institution in Nkpolu-Orworukwo, Port Harcourt on Saturday, Fubara, promised to strengthen the capacity of the University (RSU) and make it one of the best in the country, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said:

“The essence of our commitment to education development is reflected in our 2024 budget where it received the third highest allocation.”

What was once a familiar sight—Wike and Fubara attending public functions together—has now turned into a deliberate avoidance, creating speculation about the state of their political alliance.

Watch the video below as Wike lands in Port-Harcourt defies all odd

