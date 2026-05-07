Concerned Anambra youths have sent a strong message to Peter Obi and NDC, rejecting Reps aspirant, Peter Uzokwe

The youths vowed that should NDC and Peter Obi give the party's ticket to Uzokwe, the youths will work against the party

They suggested the kind of lawmaker the constituency needs, as against those showing a lackadaisical attitude towards representation

As the 2027 general elections near, the bid by the House of Representatives member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Ifeanyi Peter Uzokwe, to recontest for a second tenure, has been rejected by youths of the area on the grounds of non-performance.

Anambra youths escalate pressure on Peter Obi over Rep Uzokwe’s second-term ambition. Photo: AdaJesus Nnenna Chukwudi, UGC/Mokwugo Solomon

Source: Facebook

During the 2023 House of Representatives election in the federal constituency, Hon. Uchenna Elodimmuo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) defeated Hon. Ifeanyi Peter Uzokwe of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

When the latter proceeded to court, the Court of Appeal ordered a rerun election following the nullification of the previous poll. On February 3, 2024, INEC conducted the rerun, where Hon. Uzokwe of the YPP defeated his opponent after polling 25,580 votes against Hon. Elodimmuo’s 25,412 votes. He was subsequently sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives in February 2024.

Constituency youths declare Uzokwe has failed

Meanwhile, in a communique issued after an emergency extraordinary meeting held in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state, on Thursday, May 7, youths of the federal constituency, under the aegis of "Concerned Anambra Youths," insisted that the incumbent lawmaker has nothing to show for his representation after almost three years in the House of Representatives.

Part of the communique reads,

"As the 2027 general elections near, we, the youths of Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, under the aegis of Concerned Anambra Youths, after critically examining the performance of the incumbent lawmaker representing the federal constituency, Hon. Peter Uzokwe, have come to the realization that he is there to represent his pocket, not the people."

"Since the 2023 general elections, we have seen lawmakers from various federal constituencies distributing hundreds of vehicles, motorcycles, and other empowerment tools to their constituencies."

"The lawmakers, including some others from Anambra state, secure many federal appointments and employment opportunities for their constituencies. Many others attract road projects and other democracy dividends, but Uzokwe brought nothing home."

"In April 2026, Hon. Uzokwe shamelessly gathered nurses and doctors in about three hospitals within the federal constituency, where they displayed packets of paracetamol and antimalarial drugs in the name of medical intervention."

"Recently, his pictures surfaced where he posed with our brother, Mr. Peter Obi, claiming that he joined NDC with the former Labour Party presidential candidate. His antic is to ride on Peter Obi's shoulder to secure a second tenure."

"We, therefore, state that we voted him into power, and that today, we have rejected him. We call on His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, as well as the leadership of the NDC in Anambra state, to listen to the voice of reason and disassociate themselves from Hon. Uzokwe."

"We shall work with and for Peter Obi under the NDC party, but will withdraw our support for the party in the federal constituency if Uzokwe is given the NDC ticket. There are credible alternatives among aspirants under the NDC platform, who have shown proven integrity, grassroots appeal, and who are committed to democratic ideals."

Anambra youths call on Peter Obi over Uzokwe’s re-election ambition ahead of 2027 elections. Photo: peterobi

Source: Twitter

Youths insist Uzokwe report stewardship details

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent after the meeting, the youths spokesperson, Comrade Edwin Ikegwuonu, noted that besides Uzokwe's poor performance at the national assembly, he supported and worked for APGA during the last governorship election. He, however, asked Uzokwe to get an APGA ticket for the NASS election.

Comrade Ikegwuonu further demanded that Hon. Uzokwe should come home and give an account of his stewardship, including the number of bills and motions he sponsored.

On the kind of person the youths shall support instead of Uzokwe, Ikegwuonu urged Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa, a frontline Reps aspirant, to quickly purchase the NDC expression of interest form.

He said that Amb. Ikebunwa has garnered significant acceptance, particularly within the Nnewi federal constituency, for his philanthropic efforts, youth empowerment initiatives, and grassroots engagement.

He said that as of early 2026, Ikebunwa is widely regarded as a popular, development-focused figure and a leading aspirant for the House of Representatives seat covering Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency.

According to him, Amb. Ikebunwa is known for his commitment to empowering young people, often described as a "beacon of hope" for many. He added that he has specifically supported young people through digital, vocational, and entrepreneurial training programs to enhance their employability and economic independence.

"As an entrepreneur and the CEO of Palms Realty and Investment Limited, Ikebunwa has demonstrated corporate excellence, having generated significant investment and sales in his sector, which translates to his ability to manage public resources efficiently."

"Having served as a Senior Legislative Aide, he understands the intricacies of legislative processes. He is actively involved in social investment, community development, and humanitarian efforts that aim to improve lives at the grassroots level. So, youths of this area have no doubt that he will do well in political representation," he concluded.

Wike criticises Peter Obi over defection

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, criticised Peter Obi over his reported defection to the NDC.

Wike further accused Obi of failing to build or stabilise political parties, citing his exits from APGA, PDP, Labour Party, and ADC during internal crises, which he said show political inconsistency.

Source: Legit.ng