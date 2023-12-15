The controversies surrounding the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have reached a fever pitch

An allegation has been levelled against the former Rivers state governor that he orchestrated the murder of a top police officer

Wike has also been accused of syphoning $300 million in funds for the redevelopment of Ogoniland in Rivers state

Boma Goodhead, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers state, has claimed that Nyesom Wike is responsible for orchestrating the killing of Bako Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer in the Ahoada East local government area of the state.

In a widely circulated video on social media, Goodhead, who represents the Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in the state, accused the former governor of Rivers state of involvement in Angbashim's death.

The 53-year-old member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies to investigate Wike and bring him in for questioning regarding the incident.

On Friday, September 8, the DPO lost his life in a confrontation with a cult gang.

The police have apprehended individuals they believe are responsible for the killing, but Goodhead claims that Wike should bear responsibility for the incident.

Wike's alleged loot of $300 million

Goodhead, a federal lawmaker and sister to former militant leader Asari Dokubo, has accused Wike of losing his polling unit in the presidential election.

Additionally, she alleges that Wike embezzled $300 million designated for the Ogoni people, labelling the FCT minister as a "habitual and deceitful liar."

According to her, Wike boasts that he has the judiciary and the presidency in his pocket.

