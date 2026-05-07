Femi Fani-Kayode has been reassigned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa

Senator Ita Enang swapped roles with Fani-Kayode and is set to represent Nigeria in Germany, serving as the West African country's primary liaison in managing diplomatic relations

Fani-Kayode expressed eagerness for the South Africa-based role, disputing media claims of German rejection

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, as Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa.

Femi Fani-Kayode was initially posted to Germany but has now been reassigned to South Africa.

President Tinubu approves Femi Fani-Kayode’s posting as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa after the initial Germany assignment is changed. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ita Enang replaces Fani-Kayode in Germany

Senator Ita Enang, who was originally posted as Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa, has now been reassigned to Germany to replace him (Fani-Kayode). Senator Enang reportedly agreed to a straight swap.

Legit.ng recalls that in late March, an online news platform reported that Germany rejected Fani-Kayode’s ambassadorial posting over alleged rabid ethnic and religious slurs.

The German government reportedly said it rejected Fani-Kayode’s nomination due to his “erratic behaviour, controversial past statements, particularly his divisive ethnocentric, tribalistic, and religious fundamentalist comments in Nigeria”, which the European country said was “destabilising."

Reacting to the report at the time, Fani-Kayode dismissed claims, describing them as false. According to him, the opposition is behind the rumours because they are upset about his appointment. He vowed to keep working for Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode reacts to redeployment

Meanwhile, following his appointment to serve in South Africa, Fani-Kayode has expressed his delight.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, May 7, 2026, Fani-Kayode said he was not comfortable with Germany "for a number of personal reasons and given the fact that I had lived in Europe most of my life."

He said he wrote to Yusuf Tuggar, the then minister of foreign affairs, that he would prefer to go to South Africa, "which is a country that I had never been to and for which I have so much interest."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

"I also expressed the fact that I would rather serve in a country that shares some of my convictions, beliefs, and values when it comes to world affairs, that has the biggest economy in Africa, that has closer ties to Nigeria, and that is more proximate to my political thinking when it comes to foreign affairs and a pan-African vision.

"I therefore made an application for a redeployment to South Africa two days after the initial announcement was made, and I am pleased to say that after the then Foreign Minister (H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar) heard my reasons, he considered them favourably, after which he conveyed the request to Mr President, who graciously approved it. I will be eternally grateful to Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this favourable consideration."

Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode’s new comments about Germany appear to contradict his earlier remarks.

In early March, when President Tinubu appointed him to the European nation, Fani-Kayode wrote on Facebook:

“I give God the glory for my posting as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany and I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, for this great honour that he has bestowed upon me.”

He added:

“I am truly humbled."

Fani-Kayode’s post at the time is available via this Facebook link:

A screenshot of Fani-Kayode’s social media post on March 7, 2026, expressing delight over his posting to Germany. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

In his new statement, the 65-year-old also seized the opportunity to revisit the claim about his purported rejection by Germany, promising to sue the media platform that published the story.

Furthermore, he stated that the piece "was not only sponsored but was also written with malicious intent and designed to hurt and destroy my career and bring me into both national and international opprobium and disrepute."

Fani-Kayode’s latest statement can be read in full below via this X post:

Read more on Femi Fani-Kayode:

Fani-Kayode sends message to opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fani-Kayode reflected on the early and preliminary preparations for the 2027 presidential election.

The APC chieftain, assessing the likely presidential candidates, said none of them has the capacity to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng