Renowned constitutional lawyer and one-time secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has been reported dead

The legal luminary reportedly passed at the age of 92 at his home in Atani, Anambra state on Sunday, October 29

The spokesperson for the family, Eni Nwabueze, confirmed his demise in a statement issued on Monday, October 30

Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN), a leading Nigerian constitutional lawyer and former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, is dead.

His demise was confirmed by the president general of Atani Town Union, Arinze NZELI, who stated that the prominent legal Icon died at his Lagos apartment at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

As reported by The Nation, Nzeli said that the illustrious legal icon had been ill for some time before the terrible tragedy.

The spokesperson for the family, Eni Nwabueze, in a statement on Monday, October 30, also confirmed the development and noted that he died at the age of 92.

House of Reps member confirmed the Prof Nwabueze's demise

Reacting, the member representing the Ogbaru federal constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Afam Ogene via a text message, stated that the legal luminary died on Sunday, TVC News reported.

Ben Nwabueze, who hails from Atani, Anambra State, is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and was born in 1931.

As reported by The Punch, the vice-president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, who also reacted to Nwabueze's demise, said the deceased would be missed for his “selfless service and dedication” to the progress of Nigeria.

