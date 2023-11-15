Dr Onaolapo Soleye, a former Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has died at the age of 90

Soleye died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, at a specialist hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital

The elder statesman, Soleye was an Associate Professor at the University of Ibadan in Oyo state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former Finance Minister, Dr Onaolapo Soleye, has passed on four days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

According to Daily Trust, Soleye State died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, at a specialist hospital in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

It was gathered that Soleye marked his 90th birthday on Saturday, November 11.

The death of the former Ogun commissioner of works was announced by his family in a statement, Tribune reported.

The family said the burial details will be announced in due course.

“With heavy hearts but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful and positively eventful life, the family announces the passing of Pa Dr Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj Gen OO Soleye (rtd). He turned ninety years old only last Saturday.

“Papa served the country and humanity in various capacities rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria amongst others.

“He was a true lover of God and humanity and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in any way that he could.

