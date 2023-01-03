Former military administration and governor of Osun and Abia state, Col. Anthony Obi, passed away on Sunday, January 1

A statement from the family, which described Obi as a warrior, said the former military governor died around 6pm on Sunday

The governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, visited the family on Monday and extended his condolence and that of the state to the deceased family

Enugu - Colonel Anthony Obi (retd), the former military governor of Abia and Osun state, has died, the family announced.

The family, in a statement released to announce the demise of the ex-military governor, said he died at about 6pm on Sunday, January 1, Sahara Reporters reported.

Former military governor of Osun, Abia dies Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Who is Col Anthony Obi?

He was described as a warrior who served the country as 2 times military administrator and governor of Osun and Abia states.

Obi was said to be the first loving husband, a devoted father that was full of love, discipline and humility in all that he did in his lifetime.

The statement reads in part:

"We, the Family of His Excellency, Rtd Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi, humbly announce the gentle passing of our Patriarch and head of the family on Saturday, 1st of January, 2023."

Latest about Col. Anthony Obi, Enugu, Southeast

The governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, mourned the death of the Colonel on behalf of the people of the state.

Obi hailed from Akpugo in the Nkanu west local government area of the state.

The governor was accompanied by Honourable Nnolim Nnaji, the lawmaker representing Nkanu west/Nkanu east federal constituency to visit the deceased family at the residence in Enugu on Monday Evening.

