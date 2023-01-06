A member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state has been declared dead

Mathew Akawu is said to have died in a hospital in Plateau on Friday, January 6, after complaining of chest pain

According to one of his political associates, Akawu was a gentleman and someone who loved his people

The 2023 Plateau State House of Assembly candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mathew Akawu, is dead.

The Punch reports that Akawu died in a hospital on the morning of Friday, January 6, after a brief illness.

A member of his family who spoke on the unfortunate incident said that the former school principal died a few hours after returning from a traditional festival in his Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Mathew Akawu died in a hospital on Friday, January 6. Photo: PDP

Source: UGC

His words:

"It’s true that we lost the PDP candidate this Friday morning.

“He went for their traditional festival in Bassa and came back. But shortly afterwards, he fell sick and complained of chest pain."

The already emotional relative added that Akawu was rushed to the hospital early on Friday, January 6, but did not make it alive.

He said:

“He was then rushed to the hospital and early this morning on Friday he just died.”

A Plateau lawmaker confirms Akawu's death

Also confirming the death of Akawu, his political associate, Fom Gwottson, who is the lawmaker representing Jos South Constituency in the state House of Assembly, said his friend's death is shocking.

Gwottson's words:

“From the various interactions we had together, he was a gentleman and somebody who loved his people. It’s unfortunate that we lost him at this time. We will surely miss him and may God rest his soul.”

