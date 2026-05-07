The Federal High Court in Jalingo has stopped the former governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame, from contesting any position in the 2027 elections

Justice Mashkur Salisu of the trial court said the clemency granted to the former governor by the late President Muhammadu Buhari did not grant him the right to contest

According to the court, the former governor will have to wait till the stipulated period in the constitution before contesting as an ex-convict

The Federal High Court in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, has ruled that the former governor of the state, Rev. Jolly Nyame, did not have the constitutional eligibility to contest for any position in the 2027 general elections.

The Incorporated Trustees of the Taraba Progress Front had challenged the constitutional eligibility of the former governor in the suit number FHC/JAL/CS/6/2026, and another defendant before the trial court. Justice Mashkur Salisu ruled that Nyame was not granted a full presidential pardon, but a clemency, which was granted to him on health grounds in 2022.

Federal High Court stops former Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame, from running in 2027 Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

According to the court, the clemency granted to the former governor did not automatically restore his rights to take part in the election till when the period stipulated by the constitution elapsed.

The judge delivered the ruling during the determination of the motion for interpretation filed by Barrister Badmus, an Abuja-based lawyer, who had sought clarification on the legal implications of the conviction of the former governor and the effect of the clemency granted to him by the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Salisu cited Section 182(1)(e) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 85 of the Electoral Act 2022, in his judgment. He explained that any person convicted of an offence that involved fraud or dishonesty would remain disqualified from taking part in an election within a period stipulated under the law.

Nyame was a former governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja over a financial misappropriation suit filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). His sentencing garnered reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Olusina commended the conviction:

"It is worthy of note that our Twitter 'intellectuals' & self-acclaimed anti-corruption crusaders have maintained a deafening silence over these convictions..... we dey observe."

Jamiu Oluwadamilare mentioned another politician who should be jailed:

"Let it be on record by the time Olisa Metuh is jailed, we don't want to hear witch-hunt or political enemies."

Olalekan Ashiru said the former governor joined the APC to escape being prosecuted:

"This is what we are saying: most of them joined the APC to avoid prosecution. But, unfortunately, it did not work. And to those shouting one-sided corruption fight, what do you have to say? Or is it persecution?"

Emmanuel Unaegbu asked:

"When was the case filed? Which party were they when their cases were filed? Not everything is politics. Please separate issues. Give credit to the judiciary, not any lame party."

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Source: Legit.ng