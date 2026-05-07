Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has said he would prefer Peter Obi to pursue his presidential ambition in the ADC

Ihedioha stressed that he would not leave the ADC, although he wished Obi well in the NDC, a party led by ex-Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson

Posting on his social media page, the former Imo governor said he and Obi share a common aspiration for a better Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Owerri, Imo State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, former Imo Governor Emeka Ihedioha has announced his decision to remain in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ihedioha, who served as governor of the state from 2019 to 2020, stated this in a social media post on Wednesday, May 6.

Emeka Ihedioha confirms that he will not align with Peter Obi in the NDC as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Ihedioha to remain in ADC

According to Ihedioha, "after due consultation and reflection over the past 72 hours, I have chosen to remain in the African Democratic Congress at this time."

He wished his "brother", Obi, well in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ihedioha said in his statement shared on his verified Facebook page:

"Over the last one year, we have consciously and consistently worked to build a coalition of well-meaning Nigerians under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Our purpose has been clear, to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria and to build a nation that is accountable, inclusive, and prosperous.

"On Sunday, May 3, 2026, my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, made the decision to move to the NDC in pursuit of his political aspirations. While I would have preferred that this ambition was pursued within the ADC, I recognize that in a democracy, every leader has the right to make political choices guided by conviction. I respect his decision and wish him well.

"We share a common aspiration for a better Nigeria, one that works for all and respects our diversity. This remains our collective goal, one that transcends political platforms."

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives added:

"As a foundational member of the ADC coalition, I am fully conversant with the detailed and painstaking efforts that have brought us to where we are today. These efforts have been built on sacrifice, strategic alignment, and a clear vision for Nigeria’s future.

"After due consultation and reflection over the past 72 hours, I have chosen to remain in the African Democratic Congress at this time. I take deliberate political steps, and for now, I find no justification to turn my back on the ADC."

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Emeka Ihedioha says he will remain in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and work towards a better Nigeria. Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

The 61-year-old concluded:

"We will continue to work towards the shared vision of a New Nigeria, same objectives, different platforms."

Ihedioha’s post can be read in full in the Facebook post below:

Read more on ADC coalition:

Atiku urged to defect to NDC

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the NDC, Buba Galadima, has urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to join the party, warning that he could be held responsible if opposition forces fail to unite ahead of the 2027 elections.

Galadima made the appeal while speaking on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, where he said major opposition figures were already rallying under the NDC to build a formidable coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galadima warned that Atiku’s refusal to join the NDC could weaken efforts to consolidate the opposition bloc.

Source: Legit.ng