Calabar, Cross River state - The Governor of Cross River state, Bassey Otu, has approved an extended holiday for civil servants in the state.

The governor, in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 19, by his chief press secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Ogbeche, approved Wednesday, December 20th to Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024, as holidays, except for those on essential duties, Africa Independent Television (AIT) reported.

The governor urged the civil servants to use the opportunity to spend quality time with their families, while also being actively involved in the Calabar Carnival activities.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to provide a quality and conducive environment for all citizens and residents of the state while wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year, Premium Times noted.

