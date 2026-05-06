Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be alert to 'risky opposition tactics' ahead of the 2027 elections

Primate Ayodele predicted intensified political pressure for opposition leaders as Nigerians look forward to the polls

The Lagos-based cleric advised Tinubu to strengthen his political strategies in order to navigate the purported turbulent months ahead

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu to exercise caution in his approach to the opposition, saying it could deepen public resentment against him.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the current style of engaging the opposition is risky for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and could escalate political tensions.

Primate Ayodele warns President Tinubu to exercise caution in dealing with the opposition, saying it could deepen tensions ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Elijah Ayodele, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Avoid making enemies': Ayodele urges Tinubu

The cleric added that it may trigger further crises for the federal government, warning that many of those around Tinubu may not stand by him when challenges arise, as "they are primarily driven by self-interest."

Ayodele said:

“I must also caution the ruling party. Fighting the opposition is a risky game because of their support, and the Nigerian government will not be able to fight the crisis because those with Tinubu are fake. They are deceiving him. Tinubu must apply caution because the more he fights, the more Nigerians hate him.”

2027 election: Opposition warned of more pressure

Furthermore, the outspoken Christian leader urged the opposition to brace for intensified political pressure ahead of the 2027 elections, alleging that the ruling APC has more strategies in store against its leaders. He specifically warned Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Nasir El-Rufai, a former Kaduna Governor, not to assume the tension is over.

He said:

“Opposition should get prepared for more vices from the ruling party because they will fight them with litigation, so they can lose focus. Malami, El Rufai shouldn’t think it is over till they finish the election. They have several strategies.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu to strengthen his political strategy amid possible turbulent months while confronting opposition figures. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns of political turbulence ahead

Primate Ayodele also advised the president to strengthen his political strategy if he intends to continue confronting opposition figures, warning that the coming months may be turbulent.

His words:

“Tinubu must add more feet to his legs if he wants to fight opposition because they won’t take it easy with him, either.

"We will start seeing several scenes and dramas coming up in the country. In two months time, we will start seeing them, and it will be very serious."

Read more on the 2027 election:

Ayodele predicts Tinubu opposition challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Ayodele said only a united opposition can remove President Tinubu.

Ayodele warned that a divided opposition would be unable to democratically unseat the president, adding that Tinubu has strong strategies to secure a second term. He criticised opposition politicians for what he described as greed and lack of vision in their pursuit of power.

Source: Legit.ng