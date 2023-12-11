Poular Yoruba poet, Alhaji Olanrewaju Adepoju, is dead, his son Adejare broke the news on Sunday, December 10

Ibadan, Oyo state - A renowned Yoruba poet and human rights activist, Alhaji Olanrewaju Adepoju, is dead.

As reported by The Punch, Adepoju died on Sunday, December 10, at his Idi Orogbo off Ring Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo state residence around 7 pm.

Late Olanrewaju Adepoju battled military govts

He was aged 83.

His son, Adejare Adepoju, broke the news in a brief announcement.

Adepoju Jr. wrote on his Facebook page:

“Baba has gone to rest. Inna lilahi Wa innaa ilaehi Roojiuuna. My dad, Olanrewaju Adepoju, Rest in Peace”

Adesiyan Samsideen Mobolaji, a media practitoner, also posted on Facebook:

"Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju- The uncommon 'activist' who battled the military government with the rich Yoruba spoken word 'Ewi' joins his fathers.

"Olanrewaju Adepoju a Muslim in the mold of Evangelist Niyi Adedokun used Ewi to speak boldly against misrule, religious dupes and all forms of social vices.

"He was occasionally picked and locked up by the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida. Although a Muslim, he promoted the Yoruba oral literary chant all through his active days. Journey well, baba."

Legit.ng understands that late Adepoju will be buried according to Islamic rites on Monday, December 11, by 11 am at UMB Central Mosque, Old Ife Road, Gate, Ibadan.

