Breaking: Jonathan Reacts to Calls to Contest in 2027 Election, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
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FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has responded to growing calls by some Nigerian youths urging him to contest the 2027 presidential election, saying he has heard the appeals and would consult widely before deciding on his next political move.
As reported by Arise News, Jonathan made the remarks on Thursday, May 7, at his office in Abuja while addressing youth groups who visited him to press for his return to frontline politics ahead of the 2027 elections.
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.