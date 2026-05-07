Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has responded to growing calls by some Nigerian youths urging him to contest the 2027 presidential election, saying he has heard the appeals and would consult widely before deciding on his next political move.

As reported by Arise News, Jonathan made the remarks on Thursday, May 7, at his office in Abuja while addressing youth groups who visited him to press for his return to frontline politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng