Former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki joins Boston University's African Studies Centre as a visiting scholar

Obaseki aims to analyse transformative policies during his tenure, benefiting public servants across Africa

Boston University's Dean expresses excitement over Obaseki's contributions to African political economy and public policy

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Boston, United States - The African Studies Centre (ASC) has announced that Godwin Obaseki, a former governor of Edo State, has joined its institution as a visiting scholar/researcher.

The Centre, which is part of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, Boston University (BU), brings together students and scholars from across the arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences to develop Africa-focused expertise, drive multidisciplinary research, and lead public awareness initiatives.

Former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki joins the African Studies Centre as a visiting scholar at Boston University’s Pardee School of Global Studies. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Obaseki, 68, served as the governor of Edo State from 2016 to 2024.

Legit.ng understands that ex-Governor Obaseki will use the opportunity of his appointment to critically analyse the successes and challenges of the transformative projects and policies he pursued during his eight years as governor. According to Boston University, the study aims to provide guidance for public servants across Africa involved in transformative leadership and economic reforms.

Don welcomes Obaseki to Boston University

Speaking on Obaseki’s appointment, Professor Scott Taylor, Dean of Pardee School of Global Studies and expert on Africa, expressed his delight at hosting the former governor as an active member of the institution’s academic community.

Prof Taylor said:

“We are delighted that Governor Obaseki is taking time to reflect on and write on his experience as a public-sector leader in ways that will benefit African economies.

"Boston University has a long history of supporting research and development in Africa, and we are honoured to host Governor Obaseki in the ASC and at the Pardee School.

"We are delighted to play a role in facilitating the governor’s reflections on African political economy and public policy, and we look forward to the contributions that will emerge from his time here.”

Edo's Godwin Obaseki expresses delight after Boston University, USA, appoints him as a visiting researcher and scholar. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Obaseki reacts to visiting scholar appointment

Responding to his appointment as a visiting scholar, Governor Obaseki described the opportunity as a great honour.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said:

“I am excited by this appointment and the privilege it affords me to be part of this world-class university.

"As a visiting scholar/researcher at the African Studies Centre, I will have the opportunity to document, explain and review the strategies and frameworks that I adopted to transform the economic and social development landscape of Edo State, which I had the privilege to lead as Governor from 2016 to 2024. The rich tradition of rigorous scholarship, global perspective and commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges at Boston University presents the ideal environment for reflection, learning, collaboration, and exchange of ideas.”

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Source: Legit.ng