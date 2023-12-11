Nigerians have woken up to the heartbreaking news of the death of popular National Television Authority broadcaster Aisha Bello

According to reports, a funeral prayer will be held in honour of the late newscaster in Abuja today, December 11

Nigerians have reacted to the news, with many people sharing details of how Aisha Bello made their childhood

The heartbreaking news of the tragic death of popular NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello has sparked reactions on social media.

Nigerians woke up to the devastating news today, Monday, December 11, and the cause of her death was not made public.

Nigerians mourn the passing of Aisha Bello Photo credit: @temilolasobola/@onlyinnigeria

Source: Instagram

However, according to reports, a funeral prayer will be held for the late Aisha Bello at the central mosque in Abuja by 1 pm later today.

Aisha was the General Manager of NTA Parliament and was among the popular casters on NTA Network News at 9 PM in the ’90s and early 20’s.

She also worked alongside another veteran colleague, Cyril Stober, who reportedly retired in 2019.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news

Read some of the details shared among netizens about the late Aisha Bello below:

lavivavogue, passed:

"This woman was part of my childhood. May her soul rest in peace."

badboiigeezy:

"Oh my! This woman was a LEGEND."

muktar.zinat93:

"I watched this woman cast new then...May God forgive her sins."

kennypee__:

"Awwwwnnn. I love this particular woman."

zarasinglezee1:

"Oh my!! She was one of the best in her field!"

future_minister:

"I remember her vividly. Oh no. May her soul rest in peace amen."

abikepeperenpe:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest."

donmozarti:

"She’s one of my favorite newscasters at that station back then."

