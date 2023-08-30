The designer of the Nigerian national flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, has died at the age of 84

His death was announced by one of his sons, saying that the octogenarian died in the early hours of Tuesday in Ibadan

While the son reiterated the statement that life is transient, he extolled the good life that the octogenarian had lived and wished him peace beyond

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ibadan, Oyo - Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of the flag of Nigeria (OFR), has died.

According to a tweet by NTA, the octogenarian was said to have died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29, at 84, after he suffered from a brief illness.

Nigerian flag designer Taiwo Akinkunmi dies at 84 Photo Credit: NTA

Source: Twitter

One of his children reportedly announced the death of the Nigerian icon.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone.”

The late Akinkunmi was a native of Abeokuta in Ogun State. He was born on May 10, 1936. He had lived his life in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The octogenarian had primary education at the Baptist Day Secondary School, Ibadan. He attended the Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan, for his Secondary education.

Akinkunmi started his career at the secretariat of Ibadan as a civil servant before travelling abroad to study at the Norway Technical College, where he obtained a BSc in Agricultural Engineering.

While in school overseas, Akinkunmi saw an advertorial in a national daily in 1958, where submissions for the Nigerian national flag were called for as the country was about to get independence from the British government.

His entry was considered the best of the about 2,000 entries that was received for the submission in that year.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng