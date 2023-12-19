Situated at the Ado Bayero Mall in Kano, Shoprite has been part of the ancient city's retail landscape since March 2014

The decision to exit the commercial hub has generated mixed reactions and raised questions about Nigeria's economic viability under Tinubu's administration

However, Senator Barau Jibrin hinted that the Senate would engage in discussions with Shoprite's management in Abuja to convince them to continue operations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senator Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President has taken proactive steps to address the concerns surrounding one of Nigeria’s prominent supermarket chains, Shoprite's impending closure in Kano state.

Senate reacts as Shoprite moves to close operations in Kano state. Photo credit: Office of the Deputy Senate President

Source: Facebook

Located at the famous Ado Bayero Mall in Kano, Shoprite earlier announced its decision to exit the Centre of Commerce in January 2024, blaming it on a ‘’challenging economic situation.’’

This was contained in a circular signed by the management of the retail supermarket on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The announcement triggered mixed reactions in the polity as discussions about the economic challenges facing businesses in the region and Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government were debated.

Reacting to the development, Senator Barau disclosed that a meeting will be set up with the company’s management this week in Abuja over the matter, NTA News reported.

This was made known in a statement issued by Barau’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ismail Mudashir, on Monday, December 18, Daily Trust report added.

"At a time when we are scouting for investors, we will not fold our hands and allow them to leave,’’ he said.

