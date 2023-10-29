FCT, Abuja - The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, has died at the age of 94.

According to The Nation, the paramount king of Ebiraland joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday, October 29.

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Ado Ibrahim Dies in Abuja Hospital

Source: Twitter

It was learned that the vice chairman of the Kogi state traditional council died in a hospital in Abuja while undergoing treatment for an age-related illness.

The late first-class monarch will be buried later this Sunday in Okene in line with Islamic rites.

Legit.ng notes that the Ohinoyi Palace and the Kogi state government are yet to formally announce the monarch's death.

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland: Who is Dr Ado Ibrahim?

Dr Ado Ibrahim was a successful businessman who lived most of his life in Lagos before becoming the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Source: Legit.ng