The former Anambra state governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja at the age of 85

Chief Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family, announced the death of the former federal permanent secretary on Friday morning

According to Rob, the burial arrangement for the late politician and other information will be communicated to the public soon

Awka, Anambra - Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the former governor of Anambra state, has died at 85.

According to The Punch, the former governor died at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja on Thursday, December 15.

His death was announced in a short press release issued on Friday morning, December 15 and signed by Chief Rob Ezeife in the name of the family.

How the former Anambra governor died

The former governor, who was fondly referred to as the Okwadike, was born on November 20, 1938, and served Anambra between January 1999 and November 1993 in the aborted third republic.

The politician's death was described as a promotion to glory while his achievement was explored. Aside from being a former governor, Ezeife was an ex-federal permanent secretary, political adviser to the president and a one-time presidential aspirant.

The statement partly reads:

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.”

When will the late Ezeife, former Anambra governor, be buried?

Chief Rob added that the other details about the late politician and burial arrangement will be announced later.

The late Ezeife was said to have taught himself in some correspondence courses and did not attend any secondary school. He was able to secure admission into the university with the correspondence course.

He was an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and Harvard University on a scholarship from the Rockefeller Foundation.

