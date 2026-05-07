Atiku Abubakar condemns rising killings in Plateau, calling them coordinated acts of terror against civilians

Former Vice President criticises government inaction and inadequate security responses, exacerbating violence in affected communities

Calls for urgent security reforms and a proactive strategy to ensure safety and justice in Plateau State

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep concern over the rising wave of killings in Plateau State, warning that the situation reflects a breakdown in coordinated security response and counterterrorism efforts in the country.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 7, and issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the recurring attacks in affected communities now suggest a more organised and sustained pattern of violence.

atiku/Tinubu

Source: UGC

Atiku says attacks as organised terror campaign

Atiku said the continued bloodshed in Plateau communities had gone beyond isolated incidents, describing them as coordinated acts of terror against defenceless citizens.

“The violent crises in Plateau State have become an open sore that Nigeria must urgently heal. What is happening is no longer random violence. It is a recurring pattern of coordinated terror attacks against vulnerable communities,” he said.

Atiku cites Barkin Ladi killings and attack on mourners

The former Vice President referenced the recent attack in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, where armed assailants were reported to have killed residents in Nding Susut community before allegedly returning the next day to attack mourners at a burial ceremony.

Atiku said the development reflected a disturbing level of insecurity and government inaction in affected areas.

Atiku criticises delayed and inconsistent security response

He condemned what he described as slow and inconsistent responses from security agencies, arguing that such delays had emboldened attackers and worsened civilian casualties.

“That attackers could reportedly return to the same community barely 24 hours later to unleash another round of bloodshed is a d@mning indictment of the government’s failure to respond swiftly to distress calls and secure vulnerable communities,” he stated.

He also noted conflicting reports surrounding the incident, insisting that what Nigerians required was urgent protection rather than contradictory official statements.

Ex-VP blames govt for repeated security failures

Atiku said Nigerians were increasingly frustrated with what he called “condolences without protection”, stressing that repeated killings had exposed weaknesses in national security operations.

“There can be no justification whatsoever for this repeated failure. Nigerians are tired of condolences without protection, and outrage without action,” he said.

Atiku questions presidential response to Plateau crisis

The former Vice President also criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of previous violence in Plateau state, alleging a lack of direct engagement with affected communities.

“During his visit to Plateau State on April 2, President Tinubu stayed far away from the communities that suffered the attacks. Leadership demands more than carefully staged appearances; it demands empathy, courage, and decisive action,” he said.

Calls for urgent security overhaul

Atiku further warned that the ongoing killings reflected a lack of political will and strategic direction in addressing insecurity, adding that over 2,500 people were reportedly killed in Plateau state between 2023 and 2025.

He urged federal and state authorities, alongside security agencies, to adopt a more proactive and intelligence-driven strategy to prevent further attacks.

“The people of Plateau State deserve safety, justice, and peace — not endless mourning and empty political rhetoric,” he stated.

Atiku, Kwankwaso, others lead protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi and several ADC leaders staged a protest in Abuja.

The protesters were opposing INEC’s derecognition of ADC leaders following a court ruling on the party’s internal crisis.

However, the video of the opposition leaders protesting in Abuja generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng