Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd), the former Director, Defence Media Operations, is dead

Onyeuko complained of a cold and was rushed to a private hospital where he gave up the ghost

Late Onyeuko only recently retired from the Army after the recent appointment of the new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - A former director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko has reportedly passed on.

According to The Nation newspaper, Onyeuko died at a private hospital in Abuja on Saturday, August 26.

Major General Benard Onyeuko is no more. Photo credit: Justus Obodoyibo

Source: Facebook

Sorrow as Gen. Onyeuko dies

A report by Leadership newspaper said that Onyeuko passed away after complaining of cold. He was said to have been rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

The deceased compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Army after the recent appointment of new service chiefs.

Reacting to the news, Garba Shehu, the official spokesperson to the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, mourned his "friend".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"Just read the shocking news that we have lost our friend, the former military spokesperson, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd).

"May the Almighty grant fortitude to the family to bear the loss. RIP."

Source: Legit.ng