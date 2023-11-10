Nigeria's first female major-general, Aderonke Kale, has passed on at 84 in London, United Kingdom

It is a sad day for the Nigerian Army as the nation’s first female major-general, Aderonke Kale, passed on at 84.

The president of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), E. O. Okafor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 9, TheCable reported.

Kale reportedly died in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, November 8.

the statement issued by S. K. Usman, former army spokesperson, reads.

“AANI and indeed the nation will continue to remember the remarkable legacy of the iconic Major General Aderonke Kale (rtd) mni, who had been a trailblazer in Nigeria’s medical and military history. May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace, Amen,”

Kale who was born on July 31, 1939, trained as a medical doctor at the University of Ibadan before specialising in psychiatry at the University of London.

The former major-general was born on July 31, 1939, and graduated as a medical doctor from the University of Ibadan.

According to Vanguard, Kale later specialised in psychiatry at the University of London. She worked briefly in England before returning to join the Nigerian army in 1972.

She became a colonel and deputy commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps in 1990 and 1994, she was promoted to major-general and retired from the army in 1997.

Aderonke was married to Oladele Kale, a preventive and social medicine professor, and was a mother of five sons, including Yemi Kale, former Statistician-General of Nigeria.

