A former Chelsea winger has advised Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to leave the Turkish League at the end of the season

The Super Eagles striker won the 2024/25 Turkish League and Turkish Cup after his loan from Napoli

Osimhen failed to join top European clubs during the summer transfer as they couldn't meet up with his financial commitment

Nigerian sports journalist Kingsley Oyero has advised the former Lille player to exit the Turkish League

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda has urged Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to leave the Turkish Super Lig at the end of the season.

The Nigerian international came close to joining the Blues in the summer of 2024, but the move collapsed on deadline day before he eventually signed for Galatasaray.

The reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions submitted a late bid for Osimhen during the final days of the transfer window.

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda wants Victor Osimhen to play in the English Premier League. Photo by: Yagiz Gurtug/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

However, the London club failed to reach an agreement with SSC Napoli, while the Super Eagles forward also rejected a move to Al Ahli, per Sky Sports.

Chelsea eventually turned their attention elsewhere, signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap for a combined fee of £90 million after the Osimhen deal failed to materialise.

Malouda sends message to Osimhen

Former France international Florent Malouda believes Victor Osimhen has the quality needed to thrive in the Premier League.

According to Football London, the 45-year-old said the playing style of the Super Eagles striker would perfectly suit both Chelsea and Liverpool. He said:

"I think his next step is the Premier League and the Champions League, where he can play in a team that can win it. I would say Chelsea, and maybe Liverpool, are the clubs that would suit him way better than Manchester United.

"He is very energetic, he’s a leader, he is the kind of player that the fans would love."

Osimhen is bigger than the Turkish League - Oyero

Nigerian sports journalist Kingsley Oyero believes Victor Osimhen should leave the Turkish league and move to the Premier League next season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Oyero said the Super Eagles striker should follow the path taken by Ademola Lookman by playing in one of Europe’s top leagues. He said:

“There is no doubt that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is one of the best forwards in Europe, and his performances for Galatasaray have shown that to the world.

Former France international Florent Malouda, believes the Turkish Premier League does not suit Victor Osimhen. Photo by: Walsh/Chelsea FC and Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

“In the absence of the Nigerian international, the Turkish giants looked ordinary in their Super Lig matches.

“Victor Osimhen has to take a bold step, like Ademola Lookman did during the February transfer window, by moving to the Premier League. That way, the world would appreciate his talent even more.”

Zeki Onder recommends Bruno Fernandes

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Turkish international midfielder Zeki Onder Ozen has identified the ideal partner for Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray and recommends him.

Onder believes that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will complement the Super Eagles forward and help the club reach higher goals in the Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng